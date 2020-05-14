Colin Williams, beloved teacher and Petaluma bartender, dies of cancer

Anyone who knows me knows that “speechless” is not a condition I suffer from often. The recent loss of Colin Williams, Petaluma teacher, bartending legend and all-around wonderful person, however, left me lost for words.

Colin died after a tough battle with cancer on March 6, 2020.

He was born and raised in Novato, or “Baja Petaluma,” as we jokingly called it. He went to school at U.C. Irvine, earning a degree in history or political science, although knowing his passion for learning, it was probably both. He returned to the North Bay after graduation, which is when I first met him, at McNear’s Saloon, right around my 21st birthday.

Although well over 25 years ago now, those memories are less hazy than one might expect. I was not a fan of crowds so would visit McNear’s Sunday through Thursday, after getting off work at around 11 p.m. I would usually play pool or just sit at the bar until closing time, chatting with the family that McNear’s always seems to create. On busier nights, it was fun to just be a fly on the wall, while on slower nights nothing was better than playing Colin at round after round of liars’ dice.

I guess Colin and his wonderful smile and laugh are something I never thought I would have to go without. Colin could brighten even the brightest of days, and leave me smiling wider.

I had not spent time with Colin in years, which might be playing into my extra sense of loss. Had we grabbed a quick bite or pint in more recent times, I would have learned that we had developed some similar interests since our days back in the early 1990s.

Colin started at McNear’s in July of 1991. Carrie O’Donnell, future wife of owner Ken O’Donnell, started working there just a few months later. McNear’s always reminded me of the TV show Cheers in that everyone was like family, even if you did not always get along.

Colin started in the kitchen of McNear’s and sold oysters out front on the weekends. Eventually, Ken put him behind the bar, where he was trained by legendary old-school bartenders Patrick and Bob. He was a natural from the beginning, because he genuinely cared about his patrons. Colin holds the distinction of being the only bartender whose Hawaiian shirt, a McNear’s staple, has been retired, framed and hung in the saloon, because he was the first bartender who ever really retired into another career. You can still see it hanging by the kitchen, above the Joker.

Colin and Marla Steele met at McNear’s, fell in love and married on Leap Day of 2000. “He loved Marla more than anything in this world,” said Carrie. “And she loved him as much, right back. They got married in Tahoe, under a tree while the snow lightly fell. It was beautiful and exactly to his style; no frills, no pomp and circumstance. There were about 15 of us in attendance.”

Colin also loved nature. “I wish I could find the photo I have of him hugging a big redwood,” Carrie continued. “He loved to hike and camp and garden. I’m certain, if we get to decide what our heaven is, his would be a redwood forest. But it would also have a TV because one of his other joys was ‘Jeopardy.’ And, I swear, he knew every answer and usually answered them as fast as, or faster, than the contestants. He truly was brilliant. While he was in hospital, he and John ‘Johnny’ Nice, another well-known and loved past Petaluma bartenders, would watch it together nearly every night.”