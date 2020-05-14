Subscribe

Colin Williams, beloved teacher and Petaluma bartender, dies of cancer

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
May 14, 2020, 11:59AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Anyone who knows me knows that “speechless” is not a condition I suffer from often. The recent loss of Colin Williams, Petaluma teacher, bartending legend and all-around wonderful person, however, left me lost for words.

Colin died after a tough battle with cancer on March 6, 2020.

He was born and raised in Novato, or “Baja Petaluma,” as we jokingly called it. He went to school at U.C. Irvine, earning a degree in history or political science, although knowing his passion for learning, it was probably both. He returned to the North Bay after graduation, which is when I first met him, at McNear’s Saloon, right around my 21st birthday.

Although well over 25 years ago now, those memories are less hazy than one might expect. I was not a fan of crowds so would visit McNear’s Sunday through Thursday, after getting off work at around 11 p.m. I would usually play pool or just sit at the bar until closing time, chatting with the family that McNear’s always seems to create. On busier nights, it was fun to just be a fly on the wall, while on slower nights nothing was better than playing Colin at round after round of liars’ dice.

I guess Colin and his wonderful smile and laugh are something I never thought I would have to go without. Colin could brighten even the brightest of days, and leave me smiling wider.

I had not spent time with Colin in years, which might be playing into my extra sense of loss. Had we grabbed a quick bite or pint in more recent times, I would have learned that we had developed some similar interests since our days back in the early 1990s.

Colin started at McNear’s in July of 1991. Carrie O’Donnell, future wife of owner Ken O’Donnell, started working there just a few months later. McNear’s always reminded me of the TV show Cheers in that everyone was like family, even if you did not always get along.

Colin started in the kitchen of McNear’s and sold oysters out front on the weekends. Eventually, Ken put him behind the bar, where he was trained by legendary old-school bartenders Patrick and Bob. He was a natural from the beginning, because he genuinely cared about his patrons. Colin holds the distinction of being the only bartender whose Hawaiian shirt, a McNear’s staple, has been retired, framed and hung in the saloon, because he was the first bartender who ever really retired into another career. You can still see it hanging by the kitchen, above the Joker.

Colin and Marla Steele met at McNear’s, fell in love and married on Leap Day of 2000. “He loved Marla more than anything in this world,” said Carrie. “And she loved him as much, right back. They got married in Tahoe, under a tree while the snow lightly fell. It was beautiful and exactly to his style; no frills, no pomp and circumstance. There were about 15 of us in attendance.”

Colin also loved nature. “I wish I could find the photo I have of him hugging a big redwood,” Carrie continued. “He loved to hike and camp and garden. I’m certain, if we get to decide what our heaven is, his would be a redwood forest. But it would also have a TV because one of his other joys was ‘Jeopardy.’ And, I swear, he knew every answer and usually answered them as fast as, or faster, than the contestants. He truly was brilliant. While he was in hospital, he and John ‘Johnny’ Nice, another well-known and loved past Petaluma bartenders, would watch it together nearly every night.”

He also loved to surf, something he did regularly with friends, including Johnny. If asked, Colin would say that his favorite part was simply connecting with nature, even if that meant just bobbing up and down on the lousy waves that Bolinas offers up in abundance.

At a certain point, Colin went back to school to become a teacher, his true calling. He retired from bartending in 2003 when he began teaching middle school in Nicasio, where he remained for his career, affectionately known as “Mr. W.”

“He made such a huge impact on the kids’ lives,” Marla said. “So many came back year after year to tell him he still remained their favorite teacher of all time. He was so humble and shy with receiving any accolades or public attention. They tried to vote him for teacher of the month often and he would always point out someone else he felt was more deserving.”

Colin was concerned that kids, mostly young boys, would only have sports starts as male role models, so went out of his way to be a positive example. His former student Cameron Wallach confirms that, “Colin taught me how to be a man.”

Colin clung to life just long enough to celebrate 20 years of marriage with Marla on Feb. 29, which is just so very Colin. Even in pain, he was always thinking of others.

Colin’s sickness was long and expensive and after the doctors gave up, Colin and Marla had to look for alternatives, paying out of pocket. Colin had to leave work due to his illness and Marla was right there at his side.

But now, Marla has been left in desperate straits. Her sister just died. She is caring for her sick mother, who she joked was in a competition with Colin to see who could go into the hospital more.

That inspired family friend Barb Savory to start a GoFundMe campaign last fall, which is more relevant now than ever and can be found by searching “Marla Steele Voice of the Animals” at gofundme.com. Donations will help Marla concentrate on her own emotional recovery.

Colin could not help himself from caring and from giving. He would not pass a homeless person without giving them something. He said that we do not know their situation and we could all be just one paycheck away from being homeless ourselves.

“He also always paid the bridge toll for cars behind him and was disappointed when they were converted to Fastrack,” remembered Marla. “He was a hero to many. He swam out in the ocean in his clothes to help a woman surfer being pulled out to sea. He saved a cow in the middle of a curvy road at night. He pushed a woman in her flooded car out of a stream and up the hill to safety, defeating human limits. He once lifted a car off a curb when a woman was panicking, and another time comforted a pedestrian who was involved in a horrific hit and run accident.”

The outpouring of emotion was overwhelming across the community upon the news that Colin had passed. Kevin Collins, another iconic Petaluma bartender and friend to all, wrote, “You were an inspiration to many and the world was truly a better place with you in it. You must be needed pretty bad somewhere else right now for them to take you from us. Thank you for making a difference in this world. Until we meet again.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine