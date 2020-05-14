With fairs canceled, Petaluma FFA, 4-H to sell livestock online

My grandfather used to respond to the claim of “that’s not fair” with, “Fair? That’s a place where they judge pigs and goats.”

The cancellation of both the Sonoma County Fair and the Sonoma-Marin Fair will have wide sweeping financial impacts, not to mention the loss of community enjoyment. Few will be affected as much as the local youth who participate in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H Club marketplace livestock programs. But one thing you will never hear them say is that this is “unfair.” They are taught to overcome adversity and will take these new challenges on with youthful enthusiasm, as always.

FFA and 4-H grab kids’ attention through agricultural endeavors, with a goal to develop the real world skills required to be leaders of tomorrow. They foster a culture of consciousness and promote active participation in our community. The FFA’s motto is, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve,” while 4-H’s is, “To make the best better.” (The four Hs stand for “Head, Heart, Hands and Health.”)

In addition to teaching our youth valuable skills, these programs also provide an opportunity to earn money for their hard work, much of which is put back into next year’s projects or socked away for college. The kids choose a baby farm animal (or two) to raise, spend a year caring for it, and then put it up for sale at the Sonoma County Fair’s livestock auction.

Depending on which animals they decide to raise, the kids have to plan well ahead of the auction date and do a lot more than simply feed the animals. They have to arrange for their care, learn to show them and eventually, find buyers as the animals are not always purchased by spur of the moment bidders at the auction. With price tags into the thousands for a full steer, finding a buyer, or often buyers, is all part of the education process.

To fund their projects, students often apply for and get loans from our local credit unions to get started.

“The kids need to fill out a loan application, present a budget and submit a letter of recommendation from their ag teacher,” said Chris Call, the CEO of North Bay Credit Union, who was eager to fill me in on the details as he and his credit union have been supporting these programs for decades. “The loans are interest-free and have to be paid back within 60 days of the auction, but the kids still need to apply for the loan just like anyone else. Once approved, they get a checking account for paying for animal feed and equipment. This is about helping them learn more than just how to feed an animal.”

Several other North Bay credit unions, such as Community First and American AgCredit, run similar programs. They usually lend for any market livestock animal with the amount depending on the animal.

“In all our years, we have never had a default,” Call said proudly.

It all comes down to good planning, on budgets and timelines.

For lambs, goats and pigs, the rearing time required is roughly three months whereas with cattle it is closer to six. That means most of these students got their animals between November and January. They set up their livestock pens as well as attend an initial weigh-in, because weight gain is a factor in judging.