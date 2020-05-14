Subscribe

With fairs canceled, Petaluma FFA, 4-H to sell livestock online

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
May 14, 2020, 11:59AM

My grandfather used to respond to the claim of “that’s not fair” with, “Fair? That’s a place where they judge pigs and goats.”

The cancellation of both the Sonoma County Fair and the Sonoma-Marin Fair will have wide sweeping financial impacts, not to mention the loss of community enjoyment. Few will be affected as much as the local youth who participate in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H Club marketplace livestock programs. But one thing you will never hear them say is that this is “unfair.” They are taught to overcome adversity and will take these new challenges on with youthful enthusiasm, as always.

FFA and 4-H grab kids’ attention through agricultural endeavors, with a goal to develop the real world skills required to be leaders of tomorrow. They foster a culture of consciousness and promote active participation in our community. The FFA’s motto is, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve,” while 4-H’s is, “To make the best better.” (The four Hs stand for “Head, Heart, Hands and Health.”)

In addition to teaching our youth valuable skills, these programs also provide an opportunity to earn money for their hard work, much of which is put back into next year’s projects or socked away for college. The kids choose a baby farm animal (or two) to raise, spend a year caring for it, and then put it up for sale at the Sonoma County Fair’s livestock auction.

Depending on which animals they decide to raise, the kids have to plan well ahead of the auction date and do a lot more than simply feed the animals. They have to arrange for their care, learn to show them and eventually, find buyers as the animals are not always purchased by spur of the moment bidders at the auction. With price tags into the thousands for a full steer, finding a buyer, or often buyers, is all part of the education process.

To fund their projects, students often apply for and get loans from our local credit unions to get started.

“The kids need to fill out a loan application, present a budget and submit a letter of recommendation from their ag teacher,” said Chris Call, the CEO of North Bay Credit Union, who was eager to fill me in on the details as he and his credit union have been supporting these programs for decades. “The loans are interest-free and have to be paid back within 60 days of the auction, but the kids still need to apply for the loan just like anyone else. Once approved, they get a checking account for paying for animal feed and equipment. This is about helping them learn more than just how to feed an animal.”

Several other North Bay credit unions, such as Community First and American AgCredit, run similar programs. They usually lend for any market livestock animal with the amount depending on the animal.

“In all our years, we have never had a default,” Call said proudly.

It all comes down to good planning, on budgets and timelines.

For lambs, goats and pigs, the rearing time required is roughly three months whereas with cattle it is closer to six. That means most of these students got their animals between November and January. They set up their livestock pens as well as attend an initial weigh-in, because weight gain is a factor in judging.

Not surprisingly, Reese Renati of the Renati organic dairy clan raises steers, which at their final weight, tip the scales at around 1,200 pounds. But again, this is about more than simply getting up to weight. Reese also has to show her animals. This means training an animal that will end up outweighing her by a factor of 10, to abide by commands in an arena in front of the crowd and the judges. For this Reese and other FFA members attend camps where they learn all the needed presentation skills.

“The kids travel all over California,” says Renee Renati, Reese’s mother.

“Reese attended ‘Cattle Camp’ in Gridley last year in order to learn how to show her steers. She met so many people, both youths and adults, and came back with some incredible new skills.”

Reese raised, showed and sold one steer last year and rolled those proceeds into three more cattle for this year, even paying for the additional livestock panels required to house the animals. When it came time to find buyers for last year’s steer, Reese sent out three dozen letters to market her project. “The presentation skills alone have been worth it,” Renee continues. “These organizations have been a huge help to my daughter’s development towards adulthood.”

FFA and 4-H are not only about kids hanging out with other kids. Participants are preparing for events where they interact with adults and the community at large.

“Our students typically show at both fairs, but the [Sonoma-Marin Fair] does not offer any auction any longer since the Dairy Replacement Heifer program ended a few years ago,” said Petaluma High ag teacher and FFA coach Jacob Dunn. “The livestock shows at the Petaluma fair are primarily for breeding animals that are year-round projects for the students. There have been ‘jackpot’ shows for market-type animals at the Petaluma fair, but most of those animals are then shown and sold at the Sonoma County Fair.”

Dunn is a 1994 Petaluma High School graduate who himself participated in our local ag organizations in his youth. He went on to graduate from Cal Poly in viticulture and then worked in Lodi before earning his teaching credential. Petaluma was lucky enough to get Dunn back, where he is now carrying on our strong youth ag traditions, just as his mentor Mr. King did before him.

Bidding on a full-size animal is a far cry from picking up a steak or two at the grocery store for tonight’s dinner. It takes planning, both for purchase and packaging but also for storage. Currently, our area is experiencing a backorder for standalone freezers, which will hopefully be resolved prior to the August livestock auction.

The sheer volume of meat can intimidate many people when buying market animals. This is easier to deal with than most might think. Volunteers around the county, known as “solicitors,” help coordinate buyers, even if they only want a small share of an animal. Although a full pig or steer purchase is certainly welcome, a majority of the animals sold end up being shared across families, friends and even strangers, through the help of the solicitors.

For those looking to simply donate without actually taking possession of the meat, there are options to purchase at the auction and then resell to a feed lot.

Contact the local solicitor at

petalumayouthlivestock@gmail.com in order to stay in the loop on how this year’s auction will be handled and how potential buyers can get in on a purchase.

Nearly 50 Petaluma area kids will be looking to sell almost 100 market animals.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to link those who would like to eat locally and also support some pretty amazing young people with their endeavors,” said Dunn.

Buyers choose between purchasing a whole or a partial animal. Additionally, the weight “on the hoof” is considerably more than what you will end up with in your freezer, so this is not the cheapest meat you will buy, however, the quality is second to none.

“The kids are constantly working on improving their animal’s genetics so as to produce the best tasting meat,” said Renati.

Processing must also be paid for by the buyer. “The end product will be cut and wrapped, and buyers will be able to choose types of steaks, roasts, sausages and bacons that are cut, but will not be able to say, ‘I would like 20 pounds of tri tip,’” Dunn said. “The sale will be in late July or early August, and then purchased animals would be available within the next month or so after that for pick up at local butcher shops.”

Along with the market livestock projects, FFA and 4-H rely heavily on food fundraiser throughout the year, such as the 4-H ChickenQue, which was cancelled for the first time in its 59-year history. The Redwood Empire Stereocasters, through its country music station, 93.7 KBBL-FM “The Bull” picked up the torch and held a ChickenQue radiothon on May 1, when listeners donated more than $25,000.

Even if you grew up in a rural community like Petaluma, you may have missed the significance of these organization if you were not part of the “farmer” crowd (or, as I affectionately tagged them, the “Farminis,” once I noticed so many had last names like Giacomini, Ielmorini, Benedetti, Dolcini, Bianchini, Tomasini, Albini, Franceshini, Gambini, Gambanini, Flocchini). From organizing and attending meetings to giving presentations to learning about time and financial management, few other organizations better prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s leadership roles.

To help support our local youth, keep an eye out for information on a virtual livestock auction on the Sonoma County Fair’s website.

