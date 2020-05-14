Tacopocolypse tests taco limits, plus more Petaluma food news

Last week’s Cinco de Mayo turned into a real “Tacopocolypse,” a term Petaluma Food Taxi coined after experiencing hours-long delays on even the most advanced of Mexican food pre-orders. A minor holiday south of the border, up north we gringos seem to have a Pavlovian response when we see the calendar turn to May 5, when all we can think about is Mexican food and margaritas. For the record, Cinco de Mayo honors the day the Mexican army pushed back a much larger French contingent in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Unfortunately for the Mexicans, the French would go on to win the “war,” which helps explain why this “holiday” is not quite so popular in Mexico as it is here in the US.

Even though Mexican restaurants (and pizza joints) are better prepared than most for take-out orders, nothing could prepare them for Tacopocolypse 2020. Once the owners of Petaluma Food Taxi noticed a significant delay between orders placed and orders filled, they jumped into action. They were actually seen helping behind the counter are Mi Pueblo El Norte, trying to do their best to expedite matters. Whatever one might think about the other delivery services in town, that right there is one of the benefits of a local company with local owners.

Furthermore, with some deliveries cancelled completely by the restaurants, while others were delayed for as much as three hours, also because of restaurant delays, Petaluma Food Taxi even went so far as to reach out to customers the following morning, offering full refunds, even to those who received their food. When asked why they didn’t ask the restaurants to cover those refunds, co-owner Nick Gordon told me that they know the restaurants are hurting already so didn’t want them to have to deal with one more stumbling block. Thankfully, a lot of customers didn’t want to hurt either business and recognized their part in sparking Tacopocolypse 2020, and so refused the refund.

Petaluma Food Taxi learned from this too and within days, upon reaching capacity for Mother’s Day, the busiest restaurant day of the year, they simply shut down new orders so as to better service those who had ordered ahead. Again, being able to pivot and adapt to changing situations is what we all like to see from the companies we patronize and Petaluma Food Taxi seems to be able to do both quickly.

Much to even my surprise, crab season does not at the end of “crab feed season,’ the last of which are in February. Since that time, some commercial crabbers have still been fishing, although many pulled in their pots because of the loss of restaurant orders. Jonathan Jackson fishes out of Bodega Bay and has been offering crab deliveries to Petaluma through his Facebook page and by calling him at 867-6799. However, he has to have his pots out of the water by this Friday but hopes to move them up to the Mendocino Coast, where commercial crab fishing is still open. Check his site for future crab availability. In the meantime, Jonathan has started to offer king salmon at the huge discount price of $16 a pound.

RESTAURANT UPDATES

McNear’s has announce that as of yesterday, it will offer a full-service version of the mini-general store. McNear’s has been many things over the years and general store is one of them. The current idea started when McNear’s was working on cleaning things out amid the current shelter in place and realized that they had things in-house as well as access to other that many stores seemed to be short on. Using one side of their veranda as their take-out window, the other side was a natural choice for their general store. Additionally, once reopened, that space is likely too tight to fit more than one table while observing social distancing, so why not a mini-general store?