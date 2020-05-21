Wilson School student’s recipe for hummus ‘easy enough for a 10-year-old to make’

Editor’s Note: Mara Majerus, 10, a Wilson School student, suggested the Argus-Courier should print more recipes. So we asked her for her favorite, shared here.

I believe it is important to bring sunshine and delight to my family and to my table when times are difficult. I would like to share some of that kind of joy with the whole community.

Last summer I was able to travel to Israel and came home with this recipe. Israeli style of hummus is smooth and creamy, nutty and tangy.

Hummus is a great snack during quarantine because it’s quick and easy enough for a 10-year-old to make. Mom’s love it because it’s healthy. My mom asks me to make it all the time.

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or 1 1/2 cups (250 grams) cooked chickpeas

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (1 large lemon)

1/4 cup well-stirred tahini

1 small garlic clove, minced or pressed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 to 3 tablespoons water

Dash ground paprika or sumac, for serving

Directions

In a high speed blender or food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute,

scrape the sides of the blender then blend for 30 seconds more. This “creams” the tahini, making the hummus smooth.

Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice.

Blend for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and then blend another 30 seconds or so.

Open, drain, and rinse the chickpeas.

Add 1/2 of the chickpeas to blender and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and then add remaining chickpeas and blend until smooth, about 1 - 2 minutes.

To serve, fill a bowl with your delicious hummus and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with sumac. (Sumac is a mild flavored, dark red, lemon hinted spice. If you don’t have it, you can use paprika.)

I like to eat my hummus with carrots, cucumbers and sugar snap peas. My all-time-favorite dipper of choice is homemade pita. I really hope you enjoy this recipe!

