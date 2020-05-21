Apple Spice brings boxed lunch delivery to Petaluma

Apple Spice has announced a grand opening in the space formerly occupied by Giacomo’s. As we first shared last year, the owners of Giacomo’s said that some sort of delivery food company would be moving in and Apple Spice is it. Now, this may seem like an odd time to open a food-related business, but if leases were signed and plans laid out prior to shelter in place, the show likely had to go on. And in this case, Apple Spice might just be the perfect business to start during a SIP order, where essential businesses are looking for an easy way to feed staff.

The owner of Apple Spice reached out to me, which is always appreciated because Petaluma is a pretty big food town to cover. The franchise began in the Salt Lake City-area decades ago as a bakery and catering business, and now has shops across the country, although they are still pretty sparse here in California.

The concept is to offer businesses and individuals a minimum five-box lunch order or catering for 15 or more. Orders are placed online or over the phone for either take-out or free delivery, when scheduled in advance. Currently they are open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They bake their own bread daily, with no preservatives. It’s used in the sandwiches fresh that day, as well as sold by the loaf, which is already a big hit. They also make many desserts from scratch including a Peanut Butter Yummy Bar, Apple Crumb Cake and Sour Cream Cranberry Bar.

The owner’s name is Waseem Khan and his family moved to California from Pakistan 40 years ago when he was only 16 years old. Back in 1997, he and his wife moved to Petaluma and have been here ever since. Waseem partnered in some other restaurant franchises in the area but then shifted to an opportunity on the East Coast. The family, however, didn’t want to leave Petaluma, so he looked for something closer to home. He purchased the North Bay franchise rights for Apple Spice, from Larkspur to Windsor, with his headquarters and original location right here in Petaluma. For menu and ordering visit applespice.com.

Reopenings

This week’s list of re-opens is impressive and encouraging. Central Market’s ovens are up and running and they have already started curbside service. Chef Tony let me know that his ever-evolving menu can be found on his website. As a big fan of cassoulets in general and Liberty Farm Duck in particular, his Cassoulet for Two ($30) caught my eye — “Liberty farm duck confit, lamb stew, garlic sausage, heirloom beans, curried chickpeas, cauliflower, squash, sugar snaps, crispy onions and preserved lemon yogurt.” He also let me know that last Saturday he offered a New Orleans menu, which many have been asking for recently, especially since the closure of Gator’s. Along with the regular menu, each night Central Market creates a different “meals for two,” which last Saturday was chicken sausage gumbo, pilaf, fried shrimp, hush puppies, Italian salad and brown sugar bread pudding.

Other big announcements included the reopening of What a Chicken. Although they have been selling at the east side farmers market over the past weeks, they are finally reopening the Washington Street restaurant for take-out. However, keep in mind that the parking lot is very small so be a pro and park on the street and walk over.