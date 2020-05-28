Subscribe

Patios prove positive for peckish Petalumans

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 28, 2020, 8:07AM
Updated 1 hour ago

It has finally happened. After 10 weeks of sheltering in place, restaurants can take one more step towards normalcy by opening up outdoor dining. Since day one, restaurants have been able to offer take-out orders, as long as they did not allow customers to sit and eat or drink at their establishment, but now, just as the weather has really warmed up, they are now allowed to seat you and serve you at one of their socially distanced outdoor tables.

This current loosening of restrictions went into effect on Friday, May 22 and unfortunately caught most restaurateurs by surprise having been previously told by the state that they would get a two week heads up prior to any changes. Instead of waiting an additional two weeks, the state gave the go ahead and the county followed suit.

Knowing something was in the works, many restaurants were taking measurements over the past week, trying to figure out the best outdoor seating configuration in order to maintain the required social distancing between tables as well as how to staff their now empty rosters.

While pulling out of the Petaluma Market parking lot last week, I watched as the Hallie’s staff happily shuffled tables around to see what would fit. I also spoke at length midweek with Marco Palmieri of Risibisi regarding his plans to use the river side of Water Street to accommodate guests.

This space was not previously available to him but through modifications in alcohol laws and consideration by the city, he was going to be able to serve diners in a spot that many feel should have been set aside for river-side dining years ago. Along these lines, the city recently posted a survey to owners and diners related to whether and which downtown streets we would like to see closed to vehicle traffic in order to accommodate pedestrian shopping and dining.

I am relieved to report that other than a few small complaints, this first weekend went well. Many restaurants chose to wait out the weekend for their patio reopening to see how the Memorial Day masses would react however with this past weekend’s success, I anticipate additional patio dining announcements will be coming in fast and steady.

Within moments of the announcement, diners were clamoring for a list of restaurants planning to offer outdoor dining. My recommendation is to check with your local favorites to confirm outdoor dining availability before relying on secondhand information spread across social media.

Naomi Crawford of Lunchette makes a great point when she suggests that diners check a restaurant’s social media first, before calling directly to find out hours, menu options or patio dining availability unless you have exhausted all other avenues of information.

In an effort to free up their skeleton crews off the phone and helping customers, restaurants have gotten very good at keeping their social media info updated. These folks are busier than they have ever been while making less than ever before so anything we can do to help ease their load is much appreciated by both the restaurant staff and our fellow diners. And if you cannot figure it out, ask your computer savvy kid to help.

Sugo’s Peter White reminds us of an additional caveat which is not to rely on third party sites such as Yelp, Google or delivery sites when the restaurant has its own website or Facebook page. Often those sites are inaccurate. “We found a Google ad with our prices listed at double what they really are,” points out Staci Castro Inglin of Beyond the Glory.

Owners are already stressed because of financial issues, as well as wanting to keep their staff safe. Their staffs are stressed because of health concerns too, but also because if the restaurant goes under, so does their job. On top of all that, they have been living for the past two months on savings, hand-outs or reduced pay.

Additionally, food supply chains are all out of whack so things might not be quite as you remember them. If your fried chicken is still pink on the inside, by all means send it back, but try to be understanding and try not to nitpick every last issue.

When it comes to the new rules, the restaurants are simply doing their best to comply, in large part because they want to keep you safe and want to avoid a second more strict round of shelter in place orders if current safety measures do not hold. Local restaurants were sent fairly stringent instructions on how to run their restaurants so giving them a hard time about the requirements does nobody any good.

Therefore, please comply with their requests and if you do not like the new rules, take it up with the county health department, not the server in front of you.

A few of the guidelines restaurateurs are being asked to comply as follows. They must keep diners at least 6 feet apart from those dining at the next table. They must also limit a single table to no more than 10 guests, all of which must be from the same household.

This does not mean that you simply have to be related to your nine fellow diners. It means you must all live in the same dwelling. If you are dying to have lunch with your buddies and do not all live in the same house, do not blame a restaurant if they ask you to wait to dine with them until your particular situation is allowed. This is not their call so please refrain from arguing with them about it.

Additionally, restaurants must require your whole party be present before they seat you and that everyone in your party wear a mask until seated and ready to eat and drink. Benjamin Hetzel, manager of Brewster happily reported that they were busy this weekend with outdoor diners and that for the most part things ran smoothly.

“I would just like to thank Sonoma County for taking this seriously,” says Benjamin. “We can avoid another lockdown if collectively we behave. I like being open again, so please don’t fight us on the mask thing. Your politics are your business … but in public, and at Brewsters … your mask must stay on, unless you are eating or drinking.”

Brewsters has taken additional safety steps such as limited the number of people who can visit the restroom and only offer bottled water for sale because of the safety concerns that come along with dispensing water via pitchers.

On the subject of drinks, patrons cannot yet approach the bar of a restaurant in an effort to place their own order. All drink orders must be placed with your server. Also, restaurants are not allowed to serve drinks unless food is also on order so happy hour will have to include hors d’oeuvres.

Technically, the order states the food must be “sit-down meals” but with no clear definition on what the county considers a “meal” you can see what our restaurants are trying to cope with in order to stay open. For this reason, it may be a while longer before your favorite brewery or winery is open for “tastings.” Some are scrambling to coop with local food trucks and caterers but until then, you can expect them to remain closed for anything but to-go orders.

Some of the policies, such as whether patrons can use the restroom or not are not even covered in the order, so restaurants are simply doing their best to apply current health guidelines to the situation. Most restaurants are allowing restroom usage but will require that you don your mask and maintain a minimum number of people inside or in line for the facilities. Do what you can to work with them, otherwise we may find restrooms off-limit until a new order specifically says otherwise.

Dining will not be the same as we remember. Not for a long time. We need to accept that this is the new normal, for the time being, or else refrain from dining out for a bit longer. A few changes we might not expect are that condiments are likely not going to be automatically supplied to every table, menus may be limited in number and bussers are likely to visit your table less, all in an effort to avoid unnecessary contact.

There are a few other items to consider. If you are showing up for take-out, do not expect to be able to transition to patio seating. Space is limited and often booked in advance. Furthermore, because table space is now at such a premium, try to be conscious not to overstay once you have paid your bill.

Sure, we all like to relax and enjoy our meal but now more than ever, restaurants need to turn their tables. Owners love for us to sit and relax, but if want to give them the best chance of survival, we need to be as considerate as possible.

Other restaurants that report a successful first weekend include Quinua, Risibisi, Wild Goat Bistro and Pub Republic.

Juan Gutierrez of Quinua mentioned that juggling both dine-in and take-out orders will be challenging for the first few weeks, so please be patient. When asked what diners could do to help, Juan says, “keep wearing your masks in order to protect our team.” This is particularly heartfelt from Juan, who has been running his business for the past two months with only his father and his daughter.

“We’re monitoring the SoCo Emergency page every day about new cases and any new regulations. We are looking to protect our guests and our team.”

Risibisi’s Marco Palmieri was happy to announce that for a limited time only, diners can experience riverfront dining, just like in Italy. Once orders are lifted, the city may no longer allow him such a broad footprint so take advantage of this, and the warm nights, while you can. In Marco’s case, he asks that people call ahead to make reservations, however there are plenty of restaurants that are choosing a first come, first serve policy so check their social media pages first.

“Overall, the experience this weekend was positive and customers seemed to be so happy to be able to sit and have a nice glass of vino and good food,” says Sharon of Wild Goat Bistro. “With each table we came away with more information on how to be safe for our employees and customers.”

For those that might have forgotten how much this means to our local restaurateurs, Jory Bergman of Pub Republic posted a great welcome back message on Petaluma Foodies.

“The past two months have been amazing in so many ways. We have strengthened our resilience and adaption. We have stretched our capabilities and understanding of what’s possible way beyond belief, and way faster than ever thought possible. We have tested our ability to cope emotionally. We have experienced sorrow and joy in so many different ways. We have come together more as a community, while being asked to stay apart. I can’t express how much gratitude I have for the support and understanding we have received from you all. My staff and I are so happy to be able to be back working together and serving you in the next stage of this new normal.”

Although I have not heard back from all our local owners, I have received confirmation of additional restaurants currently offering outdoor dining, including McNear’s Saloon, Beyond the Glory, Willowbrook, Pete’s Henny Penny, Cucina Paradiso, Aqus, the Block — Petaluma, Sax’s Joint, Twin Oaks and Estero Café.

This list is by no means complete and will surely grow day by day, however, if a restaurant decides to wait a bit longer, please do not hassle them as to why they may not be re-open for dining yet. Many had to let the majority of their staff go and cannot hire them back at the same speed. Others are facing supply chain issues while others have concerns for their staffs’ safety. Whatever the reason, it is their choice and we should respect that.

The trying times are not over and although diners are getting the relief of outdoor dining, we need to continue to show compassion, consideration and understanding towards our restaurants and their staff as the stresses they been going through are nowhere near over yet. If you cannot be sympathetic, thoughtful and benevolent, diners should consider waiting to dine out until things are truly back to normal.

