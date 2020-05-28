Patios prove positive for peckish Petalumans

It has finally happened. After 10 weeks of sheltering in place, restaurants can take one more step towards normalcy by opening up outdoor dining. Since day one, restaurants have been able to offer take-out orders, as long as they did not allow customers to sit and eat or drink at their establishment, but now, just as the weather has really warmed up, they are now allowed to seat you and serve you at one of their socially distanced outdoor tables.

This current loosening of restrictions went into effect on Friday, May 22 and unfortunately caught most restaurateurs by surprise having been previously told by the state that they would get a two week heads up prior to any changes. Instead of waiting an additional two weeks, the state gave the go ahead and the county followed suit.

Knowing something was in the works, many restaurants were taking measurements over the past week, trying to figure out the best outdoor seating configuration in order to maintain the required social distancing between tables as well as how to staff their now empty rosters.

While pulling out of the Petaluma Market parking lot last week, I watched as the Hallie’s staff happily shuffled tables around to see what would fit. I also spoke at length midweek with Marco Palmieri of Risibisi regarding his plans to use the river side of Water Street to accommodate guests.

This space was not previously available to him but through modifications in alcohol laws and consideration by the city, he was going to be able to serve diners in a spot that many feel should have been set aside for river-side dining years ago. Along these lines, the city recently posted a survey to owners and diners related to whether and which downtown streets we would like to see closed to vehicle traffic in order to accommodate pedestrian shopping and dining.

I am relieved to report that other than a few small complaints, this first weekend went well. Many restaurants chose to wait out the weekend for their patio reopening to see how the Memorial Day masses would react however with this past weekend’s success, I anticipate additional patio dining announcements will be coming in fast and steady.

Within moments of the announcement, diners were clamoring for a list of restaurants planning to offer outdoor dining. My recommendation is to check with your local favorites to confirm outdoor dining availability before relying on secondhand information spread across social media.

Naomi Crawford of Lunchette makes a great point when she suggests that diners check a restaurant’s social media first, before calling directly to find out hours, menu options or patio dining availability unless you have exhausted all other avenues of information.

In an effort to free up their skeleton crews off the phone and helping customers, restaurants have gotten very good at keeping their social media info updated. These folks are busier than they have ever been while making less than ever before so anything we can do to help ease their load is much appreciated by both the restaurant staff and our fellow diners. And if you cannot figure it out, ask your computer savvy kid to help.

Sugo’s Peter White reminds us of an additional caveat which is not to rely on third party sites such as Yelp, Google or delivery sites when the restaurant has its own website or Facebook page. Often those sites are inaccurate. “We found a Google ad with our prices listed at double what they really are,” points out Staci Castro Inglin of Beyond the Glory.