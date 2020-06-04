Ethel’s Bagels launches delivery service in Petaluma, Marin, San Francisco

In the doughy version of making lemonade out of lemons, Ethel’s Bagels recently launched when founder Nicolas Abrams became a furloughed chef in the midst of a pandemic. With more than 20 years of culinary experience, Nicolas decided to offer bagels, schmears and coffee, delivered directly to customers homes. The name and flavors pay homage to his grandmother Ethel.

Prior to the shelter-in-place, Nicolas explored the idea of opening a bagel shop in Petaluma, but had not found the right space. When the shutdown hit, he started baking and delivering bagels to friends and family. Within a few short weeks, among a tidal wave of rave reviews and expanding requests, Nicolas decided to bake it a business. That was just 10 weeks ago and he has already more than doubled his production and gone from delivering one day a week to now delivering three days a week throughout Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco and the East Bay.

Creating, presenting and eating delicious food is a family tradition for Nicolas. His early food memories including making salad dressing or setting the table for weekend feasts at his grandparent’s house in west Los Angeles. During high school Nicolas spent his summers working at Mama’s Fish House on the island of Maui. While attending college at University of California, Santa Barbara he interned in the kitchen legendary chef Michel Richard at Citronelle.

In the 1990s, following his college graduation, Nicolas moved to San Francisco and ended up cooking at both Lulu and Rubicon. The abundance of great local ingredients available to San Francisco chefs stuck in Nicolas’s memory and played a key role in his return to the area after traveling and working through Europe. Kitchen stints, including time at Alain Passard’s Arpege in Paris and Antoine Mosimann’s Mosimann’s in London, helped broaden Nicolas’s skills. While cooking in the French Alps he met his future wife and moved with her back to her native England where he accepted the position of executive chef at the Leaping Hare at Wyken Vineyards Estate in Suffolk.

In 2006, Nicolas and his family, which now included young son Oliver, were drawn back to the Bay Area because of the fresh seasonal produce. He started with a run at Mill Valley’s Buckeye Roadhouse, where he helped elevate the menu, before becoming executive chef at Hilltop 1892 in Novato. Next up was the role of culinary director at Rustic Bakery under the guidance of co-founder Carol Levalley. Prior to the pandemic layoffs, Nicolas was the head of the commissary kitchen for the Chalet Restaurant Group, which owns and operates the Beach Chalet (S.F.), Lake Chalet (Oakland), Honor Bar (Emeryville) and Gravity Bar (Mill Valley).

Throughout his culinary adventures, Nicolas never forgot his roots and the warm memories of Grandma Ethel’s cooking. Ethel was born in the early 1900s, met soon-to-be husband Lew Ritter in the Catskill Mountains, and lived and raised their family in Brooklyn until 1955, at which time they moved to Los Angeles. With deep New York roots, Nicolas’s grandparents introduced him to American Jewish cuisine, both through comfort foods at home, like fresh bagels and lox, and at the many Jewish delis in Los Angeles at the time.

“My hope with Ethel’s Bagels is to update my childhood breakfast table memories by incorporating Northern California products,” says Nicolas. To that end, Petaluma has been a perfect place to launch Ethel’s Bagels. Nicolas is already sourcing his flour from Petaluma’s Central Milling and offers smoked salmon from Anna’s Seafood. But it is the bagel that is at the core of his menu and is receiving high praise for their East Coast quality. “I did not set out to make a strictly East Coast or New York bagel,” continues Nicolas. “However, people seem to love them and are making that comparison.”