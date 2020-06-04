Chives and their blossoms a delicate treat

When I picked up my eggs at a nearby farm last week, I got a little surprise: a bottle of white vinegar tinted pink by chive flowers.

That sent me off to my garden to check on my chives, which I have been growing for years.

Chives are one of the easiest things to grow, even if you have no garden. You can plant them in a clay pot and always have them at the ready. If you have even a little patch of land, you can plant chives outside; they will grow almost anywhere.

The round, hollow chives most familiar to us are onion chives. Their flavor is evocative of onions. When they flower, their blossoms are round and about half the size of a ping pong ball. Each blossom is made up of a few dozen little flowers that can be pinched off and used as a garnish in salads and savory dishes.

There are other types of chives including Chinese chives, also known as garlic chives because of their garliclike flavor. The flowers on these are small, white and star-shaped. These chives are broad and flat and are commonly used in stir-frys, soups, stews and dumplings.

_____

Chives contribute a delicate, yet unmistakable flavor to vinegar. Use wherever you would use a white vinegar and want another layer of flavor. I find they are delicious sprinkled over steamed rice or red beans and rice.

Chive Flower Vinegar

Makes 1 pint

2 cups good quality white wine vinegar

3 chive blooms, individual flowers separated

Pour the vinegar into a glass jar, add the chive flowers and close the jar with a nonmetallic closure.

Set in a cool dark place for 3 to 4 days before using.

You can top off the jar several times as you use the vinegar.

_____

Green Goddess Dressing is, at its best, a celebration of spring’s fresh herbs. The creamy dressing is traditionally served with seafood salads, and it also makes an excellent accompaniment with steamed artichokes, French breakfast radishes, fresh fennel and hard-cooked eggs.

Green Goddess Dressing (By Hand)

Makes about 1 ½ cups

3 garlic cloves, peeled

— Kosher salt

2 minced anchovy fillets (optional)

1 egg yolk

⅔-¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup creme fraiche or sour cream

¼ cup fresh snipped chives

¼ cup minced fresh Italian parsley

2 teaspoons fresh minced tarragon

— Juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons chive vinegar or white wine vinegar

— Black pepper in a mill

Put the garlic into a large mortar or suribachi, sprinkle lightly with salt and pound with a wooden pestle until the garlic is reduced to a smooth paste. Add the anchovies, if using, and continue to pound until they are incorporated into the garlic. Add the egg yolk and mix thoroughly, until thick and creamy.

Begin to add olive oil, a few drops at a time, continuing to mix with the pestle. Add as much of the olive oil as the egg mixture will absorb.

Stir in the creme fraiche or sour cream. Add the chives, parsley and tarragon and mix in the lemon and vinegar. Add several turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt and acid. Chill, covered, for 1 hour before serving.