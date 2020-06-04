Subscribe

Ambrosia Indian Cuisine opens in Petaluma amidst pandemic

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 4, 2020, 1:37PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Ambrosia Indian Cuisine is the latest newly opened eatery to enter the mid-SIP restaurant scene here in Petaluma. Many might ask why open now, but we diners have to keep in mind that we never know what is going on behind the scenes with leases, permits, etc. Anyway, the long wait is over as Ambrosia has opened at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Payran Street, in the former Mike’s burger location.

Although I missed it, they had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 1, and are now open for regular take-out and delivery. It appears Ambrosia is the sister restaurant to Taj Grill in Vallejo, which according to Taj’s website is “a cornerstone in the Vallejo community and has been recognized for its outstanding Indian cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.” This certainly sounds promising. And something exciting on the vegan front is that Taj is known for its “All-Vegan Night Buffet” dinners. Maybe they can be convinced to offer the same thing periodically for our local vegan crowd.

Ambrosia’s website proclaims to be “a progressive Indian Cuisine Restaurant where we bring you the regional Indian flavors brought to life using fresh local produce.” As with most international cuisine, it is great to see our local restaurants integrate our locally available fresh flavors to their traditional recipes. For hours and menus, visit ambrosiaindiancuisine.com.

See all of Houston Porter’s weekly Tip of my Tongue column here.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine