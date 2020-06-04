Ambrosia Indian Cuisine opens in Petaluma amidst pandemic

Ambrosia Indian Cuisine is the latest newly opened eatery to enter the mid-SIP restaurant scene here in Petaluma. Many might ask why open now, but we diners have to keep in mind that we never know what is going on behind the scenes with leases, permits, etc. Anyway, the long wait is over as Ambrosia has opened at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Payran Street, in the former Mike’s burger location.

Although I missed it, they had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 1, and are now open for regular take-out and delivery. It appears Ambrosia is the sister restaurant to Taj Grill in Vallejo, which according to Taj’s website is “a cornerstone in the Vallejo community and has been recognized for its outstanding Indian cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.” This certainly sounds promising. And something exciting on the vegan front is that Taj is known for its “All-Vegan Night Buffet” dinners. Maybe they can be convinced to offer the same thing periodically for our local vegan crowd.

Ambrosia’s website proclaims to be “a progressive Indian Cuisine Restaurant where we bring you the regional Indian flavors brought to life using fresh local produce.” As with most international cuisine, it is great to see our local restaurants integrate our locally available fresh flavors to their traditional recipes. For hours and menus, visit ambrosiaindiancuisine.com.

