Reader Recipes: Sour cream pancakes, a taste of Kiev

This recipe came from my grandmother who came to the US from Kiev, Ukraine, in the 1890s, making it centuries old. I call it “Sour Cream Pancakes” because I have no clue what the original name was. Years ago, I entered this recipe in a newspaper contest. It won, earning the grand prize of $25.

The only caveat is that the griddle be the right temperature – it should be heated just before the butter would start to burn. You will also need a very thin spatula for flipping these pancakes.

This recipe makes about four dozen pancakes and will serve two hungry people. It is traditional to serve them sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, but some people prefer maple syrup.

Ingredients

4 Extra large eggs

4 tablespoons All-purpose flour

1 cup sour cream

1 pinch of salt

Butter for frying

Cinnamon sugar

Directions

Whisk together all the ingredients. The mixture should be thin, with the consistency of crepe batter. If too thick, thin it with a little milk, adding no more than a tablespoon at a time, testing after each addition. If it’s too thin (rare), add a little more flour. Coat hot griddle with butter. Pour batter onto griddle in 2-tablespoon dollops. Pancakes should be 2 to 3 inches in diameter. Cook 20 to 30 seconds, then flip and cook 15 seconds. Serve with cinnamon sugar or maple syrup.

Michael Burwen lives in Petaluma and is the author of “Easy Gourmet Recipes for the Frugal Cook, Volumes I and II.” If you have a favorite family recipe you’d like to share with Argus-Courier readers, email it to food@arguscourier.com.