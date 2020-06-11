Tart up Mexican food with ancient fruit

It’s June, and now tomatillos grown outdoors on the farm or in truck gardens are arriving at farmers markets and stores. When you eat tomatillos, you are tasting pre-Columbian America. They were a staple of the diet in the Aztec and Mayan empires, cultivated even before the tomato. And they’re still an important food in Central America today.

These tart little fruits are familiar to us in Sonoma County, too, whether our heritage is Hispanic or European, for Latin culture has thoroughly influenced the local cuisine today.

Thirty-five years ago, this country was discovering “California cuisine” — a fresh, locally sourced version of European cooking. Mexican restaurants were pretty much taquerias, good for lunch or a quick dinner, tasty but quotidian.

That’s not true anymore. Yes, the taquerias are still here, but there’s more upscale cuisine, too. There’s El Molino Central and Maya (Mexican) in Sonoma; Cascabel (Mexican), El Coqui (Puerto Rican) and Sazon (Peruvian) in Santa Rosa; Agave, Mateo’s Cocina Latina and Taqueria Guanajuato — a superb taco truck — in Healdsburg, among others. Tomatillos (physalis ixocarpa) are a member of a group of plants whose fruits are enclosed in papery husks. It’s related to the ground cherry (physalis pruinosa) and to the cape gooseberry (physalis peruviana).

The fruit — its name is Spanish for “little tomato” — is used green as the essential ingredient in salsa verde and mole verde and to add an acidic touch to Mexican dishes. The green fruit’s sour tang enhances savory meats, fish and vegetable dishes.

When ripe, they turn yellowish-green and become mild and sweet, with a light citrus flavor. Flavors of citrus and figs begin to develop as they sweeten, making them ideal for chutneys and preserves.

In Mexico, you can find more than 100 varieties of tomatillos in an array of flavors, colors and sizes at the food stalls, but only a few varieties are sold in the U.S.

Despite their thin skins, they will store well for many weeks in the fridge if their papery husks aren’t removed.

When they’re raw and green, just a few razor-thin slices add a mouth-watering essence to salads. Boiled for three to five minutes, depending on their size, they soften both in texture and flavor. Roasted in a hot 450-degree oven in their husks for 10 or 15 minutes, they gain concentration of flavor, but be conservative in cooking time. If they go too long, they can burst. Cool, then remove the husks before pureeing.

Nutritionally, 3 ounces of tomatillos supply about a third of our daily requirement of vitamin C plus good stores of magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. They are high in vitamin A’s precursor, beta-carotene, and especially in the antioxidant lutein.

Many tomatillos sold in the U.S. in the off season are grown by Mexican farmers or simply harvested from wild plants. The new crop that’s coming into our stores and markets this month are mostly grown in California. Their increasing popularity and the expansion of the organic food business means there’s a continuing opportunity for organic growers to fill this niche and sell certified fruits at farmers markets and to large organic grocery stores.

_____

This spicy green sauce is a specialty of Michoacan on Mexico’s west coast. It’s particularly good as an accompaniment to grilled chicken, and the tomatillo’s tanginess adds zing to ocean fish like seared ahi and black grouper. Use it on tacos, in burritos, enchiladas or tamales and as a sauce for grilled steak.

Salsa Verde

Makes about 1½ cups

5 fresh serrano chilies

8-10 tomatillos, husks removed

1 pickled serrano chili, seeds and stem removed

1 tablespoon vinegar from the pickled serrano

1 clove garlic, peeled

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and cubed

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the fresh chilies and cook for five minutes. Add the tomatillos. After three minutes, remove and drain the chilies and tomatillos. De-stem the chilies.

In a blender, puree the chilies, pickled serrano, pickling vinegar, garlic and salt. When pureed, add the cilantro and blend with two or three two-second bursts. Transfer the puree to a serving bowl, add the onion and avocado and mix. Serve immediately.

If you plan to serve it later, refrigerate the puree and add the onion and avocado just before serving.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.