Father’s Day specials from Petaluma restaurants

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 11, 2020, 1:59PM

Father’s Day (Sunday, June 21) is fast approaching. For many, this is a day of barbecuing in the backyard. Casa Grande Gaucho Cheer squad, with the help of Lombardi’s Deli, has a barbecue meal deal that will allow families to celebrate without dusting off the grill. The $65 meal includes barbecue ribs, barbecue chicken, mac-and-cheese, Caesar salad and bread. Orders must be placed by Thursday, June 18, for pick-up at the student parking lot (Ely Road) at Casa on Sunday, June 21, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Email gauchocheerleading@gmail.com to place your order or get more info. You can pay day of with cash, however it is much easier on the team to pay through Venmo to @casa-cheer-20. Please consider adding a little extra donation to your order. These kids lost their two biggest fundraisers when the NASCAR and NHRA races were cancelled at Sears Point.

Mazza Catering started delivering cheese and charcuterie boards back on Mother’s Day as a way to keep their staff busy and it was a huge success. They usually sell out, so if you want to try a great “ploughman’s platter” for your Dad’s day, order ahead. Delivery is no-contact and is direct to your door. Mazzacatering.com.

In the sweets department, nobody does it better than Bert’s Desserts, which is also offering Father’s Day pre-orders. Whether it is chocolate-covered Oreos, truffles, gourmet cookies or peanut butter cups, Bert’s has something for everyone. I have yet to be able to resist any of Bert’s desserts, as a huge fan of Guittard Chocolate she uses. It really is no wonder that Bert brings home multiple awards from the Sonoma County Harvest Festival each year. The options are available alone but why not try the platters, which gives us a little of everything. Orders are due by Tuesday, June 16, for pickup on June 19 or 20. Not normally open to the public, visit Bert’s social media, email at bertsdesserts@hotmail.com or call 762-5695 for more info.

Independence Day

As you may or may not have heard, the “Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” has been cancelled. For the first time in nearly my entire life, we will not be setting up chairs and a shade tent this year to enjoy the Penngrove parade. However, one of the highlights of the Independent Day festivities has always been the barbecue lunch in the park after the parade. Due to popular demand, the Penngrove Social Firemen volunteers are offering pre-ordered to-go meals for $16 per person, which will include barbecue chicken, beans, macaroni salad and bread. The barbecue chicken is really something special, with a secret recipe and preparation that dates back generations. Place your order by June 26 for pickup on Sunday, July 5, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Park. Orders can be placed through brownpapertickets (search “Penngrove BBQ Curbside Pick-Up”) or contact JavAmore Café at 794-1516. The Penngrove Social Firemen is a nonprofit club that maintains Penngrove Park and Clubhouse and supports the community.

Restaurant news

After a COVID scare with a housemate of one of McNear’s employees, both McNear’s and Seared shut down for a breather. However, it was with much excitement that the community saw a recent announcement on social media that McNear’s planned to reopen this week, on June 10.

From the Facebook page: “As many of you know, last week we were informed that one of our employees was in close contact with someone who had contracted Covid-19. We decided to shut down operations immediately as a safeguard to our employees and community alike. We want to be as honest and transparent as possible during this difficult time to ensure safety of all. We contacted the Petaluma medical center immediately to inform them, and they got our entire staff in for testing the very next day through their own facility as well as the SRJC’s. We have received our staff’s results and they were, thankfully, all negative! We then talked to the staff at the Sonoma Department of Health Services, who have worked with us and arranged a second round of testing for the entire staffs at McNear’s and Seared this coming Monday. We do plan on reopening on Wednesday (June 10), after receiving the results. We take great pride in our execution of the strict safety measures provided by the CDC and SDHS. This scare will only drive us to keep improving our methods so that our staff and customers remain healthy. We would especially like to thank the folks at the Petaluma Health Center, SDHS and Petaluma campus of SRJC for their dedication and professionalism, as well as our amazing community for your support and well-wishes.”

At this writing, we are still waiting to hear about Seared’s reopening.

In a related story, Ray’s Deli and Tavern announce through social media on June 3 that they would be closed for the next out of an abundance of caution related to a possible COVID contact by an employee. This is particularly disappointing to both the owners and customers of Ray’s, which just recently re-opened after a short hiatus to regroup.

“Ray‘s Deli will be closing for the next week, as one of our employees has informed us that they may have been exposed to COVID. We cannot in good conscience remain open until every employee has been cleared by way of testing. To be clear, not one employee at Ray’s is or has been sick, or tested positive for being sick or for having been sick. The exposure that has occurred is many degrees of separation, but we feel like we cannot take any chances with any of our community, our employees or their families, or our own family. This is not the update that we wanted to pen, but thems the breaks I guess. Stay safe out there. Keep social distancing, keep wearing masks, keep washing hands. Stay strong. We’ll be right back!”

Since shortly after the SIP order went into place, Wine or Lose Board Game Café (131 Kentucky) has not even been open for take-out, so it was exciting to see its re-opening announcement now that indoor dining is again allowed. With a slightly revamped menu, including quite a selection of “crazy shakes,” they still have some of the favorites we have been craving, like the house-made corndog bites, corn fritters and our favorite chicken and waffles in town. Wine or Lose has also brought back trivia on Monday nights starting at 7 p.m.

Speaking of Wine or Lose Board Game Café, they are currently up for considering in the Petaluma People’s Choice Award voting for best new restaurant. Although they are up against some strong contenders I feel that just as Chili Joe’s was the dark horse last year, Wine or Lose may be in the same position this year. The Petaluma People’s Choice Awards voting has been extended for months now but is finally coming to a close today, June 11, at midnight so get your votes in before the polls close.

News around The Block

The Block – Petaluma has a few new exciting food and drink announcements in the works. First, they are planning to expand the beer and wine bar to a full service bar and according to a social media post last week, still may be looking for bartenders. In addition, from the sounds of it, they are going to welcome Two Rock Brew Co. to the tap list. I have not yet confirmed if Two Rock will brew on site but was told by owner Cody Hildreth, “in a nutshell we are partnering with a couple of beer enthusiasts trying to start a brewery.” What a great local name for a brewing company. Additionally, The Block is introducing Jackie Boys’ BBQ full-time food service to help supplement the rotating selection of food trucks normally found on site.

“Jackie Boy’s is a project I put together with my brother and mom,” Cody says. Along with salads and side such as pickles, spicy slaw and barbecue peanuts, Jackie Boy’s menu has three taco options and a half dozen sandwiches with side of chips for $9-$11. With names like the “Roost” and the “Peggy Sue,” sandwiches are based in either slow smoked chicken or “10 hour BBQ pork.”

