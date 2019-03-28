Inside the crab feed at Heidrun Meadery

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
March 28, 2019, 12:13PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

We watched the weather forecast intently leading up to the March 3 Dungeness Crab Feast at Heidrun Meadery, just north of Point Reyes Station, along Tomales Bay. It had been storming on an off all week long but rain or shine, we would not miss what has become one of our most beloved yearly traditions, and due to the locale and the chef’s preparation, our favorite crab feed each season.

Mead is wine made from honey instead of grapes, however Heidrun takes it a step farther by making theirs using the traditional French Méthode Champenoise. This means Heidrun’s meads are naturally sparkling and resemble champagne. “Light, dry, delicate and refreshing,” Heidrun’s source from various honeys, most local, with some even harvested on site, each one with its own distinct aroma and flavor, further diversified throughout the year by the seasonality of the blooms.

Heidrun’s regular larder includes their standards of California Orange Blossom, Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Blossom, Hawaiian Lehua Blossom and Madras Carrot Blossom. Featured meads are currently, Bo’ Wildflower, from nearby Bolinas, Sonoma Mountain Wildflower and Point Reyes Wildflower 2018 Estate, which is made from honey harvested from Heidrun’s own bees at their Point Reyes Station location.

Founded in 1997 in Arcata by then brewer Gordon Hull, Hull moved Heidrun to Point Reyes Station in 2011. Carly Sheriff joined shortly thereafter as Heidrun’s ambassador, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere where both new visitors and faithful club members are drawn to the farm for a visit, some mouthwatering mead, and good food.

Although Heidrun calls theirs a crab “feast” instead of the normal crab “feed” nomenclature, they remain true to our local crab feed custom of offering all you can eat Dungees. The cooking itself is done by the folks at the Bodega – CA food truck, who have been helping Heidrun with events for years and are well known throughout the region for their ultra-local cuisine, as well as their extremely positive and sunny personal dispositions.

Chef Matthew Elias and general manager Laine Ayre are an absolute pleasure to be around and make any dining experience one to remember. Not only is the food clean and healthy, but one cannot but feel a little bit better as a whole when in their presence. Matthew and Laine have also been doing a masterful job creating restaurant style cuisine from their bright teal colored Petaluma food truck for several years now and have recently added their talents to the kitchen at Dillon Beach’s newly re-opened Coastal Kitchen restaurants. They have also recently added Chef Matt Roberts and server Cassie to their crew and both fit in perfectly with the Bodega – CA vibe.

Club membership at Heidrun has its benefits, one of which is first dibs for this always sold out event. Other benefits include discounts on mead and other local products, like honey, first sips of new meads, or just a non-event trip to the coast to relax and enjoy an afternoon off from the hustle and bustle of daily life, although this last one is available to everyone, member or not. A beautiful thirty minute drive west of Petaluma, picking up your periodic allotment of mead is the perfect excuse to put the chores aside for an couple brief hours and get a stunning reminder of just how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful area with such great food and drink, produced by incredibly caring and creative people.

The forecast on Friday was rain for Saturday, but clear weather on Sunday. Although March is normally more clear on the coast than most might think, the weather can change quickly so we kept our fingers crossed. As luck would have it, we ended up with a mix of weather, ranging from blue skies to light rain, with overcast and the occasional drizzle for the majority of our visit. However, nothing could dampen guests’ spirits when we knew great food was on its way. Adding to that, the stormy skies were visually spectacular and we could actually predict the timing and level of drizzle based on the thickness of the mist trailing out of the bottom of the clouds we could see lazily blowing in our direction over the Point Reyes headlands.

So good was the food and the company that we did not see a single person dash for the barn even when the mist turned to heavy drizzle and then to a light rain. Miraculously, especially for Californians, all had dressed appropriately, and coupled with the barn blankets provided by hour host, other than a complete deluge, nothing was going to keep us from the festivities, and even then, we all would have banded together, friend and stranger alike, and moved the whole party into the greenhouse and barn where Heidrun creates their mead.

Being crab feed professionals, we brought all our tools, including disposable bibs, butter warmers, a roll of paper towels, picks and nut crackers. However, Dungees crab are soft shelled, at least by West Coast standards, and being that these were first boiled and then grilled with butter, garlic, and other herbs and spices, they were easy to crack, other than a claw here or a knuckle there.

This year’s weather was a far cry from prior Heidrun/Bodega crab feasts, which boasted crystal clear skies, the sun warming us through the crisp March temperatures. Surprisingly though, even with mildly inclement weather, this year’s feed was as good as any. Although it took on more of a campfire cookout feel than that of a leisurely sunny afternoon at the coast, all were happy we attended and plan to be at the top of the list for next year’s. This event is normally held in March but sign up at heidrunmeadery.com for updates about events, sales, and new mead offerings.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine