Inside the crab feed at Heidrun Meadery

We watched the weather forecast intently leading up to the March 3 Dungeness Crab Feast at Heidrun Meadery, just north of Point Reyes Station, along Tomales Bay. It had been storming on an off all week long but rain or shine, we would not miss what has become one of our most beloved yearly traditions, and due to the locale and the chef’s preparation, our favorite crab feed each season.

Mead is wine made from honey instead of grapes, however Heidrun takes it a step farther by making theirs using the traditional French Méthode Champenoise. This means Heidrun’s meads are naturally sparkling and resemble champagne. “Light, dry, delicate and refreshing,” Heidrun’s source from various honeys, most local, with some even harvested on site, each one with its own distinct aroma and flavor, further diversified throughout the year by the seasonality of the blooms.

Heidrun’s regular larder includes their standards of California Orange Blossom, Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Blossom, Hawaiian Lehua Blossom and Madras Carrot Blossom. Featured meads are currently, Bo’ Wildflower, from nearby Bolinas, Sonoma Mountain Wildflower and Point Reyes Wildflower 2018 Estate, which is made from honey harvested from Heidrun’s own bees at their Point Reyes Station location.

Founded in 1997 in Arcata by then brewer Gordon Hull, Hull moved Heidrun to Point Reyes Station in 2011. Carly Sheriff joined shortly thereafter as Heidrun’s ambassador, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere where both new visitors and faithful club members are drawn to the farm for a visit, some mouthwatering mead, and good food.

Although Heidrun calls theirs a crab “feast” instead of the normal crab “feed” nomenclature, they remain true to our local crab feed custom of offering all you can eat Dungees. The cooking itself is done by the folks at the Bodega – CA food truck, who have been helping Heidrun with events for years and are well known throughout the region for their ultra-local cuisine, as well as their extremely positive and sunny personal dispositions.

Chef Matthew Elias and general manager Laine Ayre are an absolute pleasure to be around and make any dining experience one to remember. Not only is the food clean and healthy, but one cannot but feel a little bit better as a whole when in their presence. Matthew and Laine have also been doing a masterful job creating restaurant style cuisine from their bright teal colored Petaluma food truck for several years now and have recently added their talents to the kitchen at Dillon Beach’s newly re-opened Coastal Kitchen restaurants. They have also recently added Chef Matt Roberts and server Cassie to their crew and both fit in perfectly with the Bodega – CA vibe.

Club membership at Heidrun has its benefits, one of which is first dibs for this always sold out event. Other benefits include discounts on mead and other local products, like honey, first sips of new meads, or just a non-event trip to the coast to relax and enjoy an afternoon off from the hustle and bustle of daily life, although this last one is available to everyone, member or not. A beautiful thirty minute drive west of Petaluma, picking up your periodic allotment of mead is the perfect excuse to put the chores aside for an couple brief hours and get a stunning reminder of just how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful area with such great food and drink, produced by incredibly caring and creative people.