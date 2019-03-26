Ribs at Charley’s, cheese festival, new menues and more food news

Charley’s Wine Country Deli does a Ribs & a Pint Night every so often, and when they do, it is on par with the best you’ll find anywhere in the county. As luck would have it, one of those rare nights just happens to be tonight, Thursday, March 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. Their special ($12.99), includes four ribs, side of macaroni or coleslaw and a pint of beer; full rack ($24.99) or family meal ($34.99) includes a full rack of ribs, pint of macaroni salad or slaw and cheesy garlic bread.
La Dolce Vita will celebrate the first days of spring with an evening of great wine and reflections on love, through the poetry of Rumi, a 13th century Persian poet, mystic, scholar, theologian and jurist, best known for his poems about love. The celebration is Thursday, March 21, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a dialogue with Shadi Shamsavari, professional leadership and personal coach at Human Remedy.
101 North Brewing Co. is again hosting another Pints for Pups event this Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. You can adopt, donate towards or even just visit with furry friends from The Tiny Pitbull while enjoying beer from 101 and great tacos from F.A. Nino’s.
The following Tuesday, March 26, starting at 5:30 p.m., Lagunitas hosts Pints for Paws 2019 at the beer sanctuary. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with kids under 12 being $10. Guests will get entry into the event, dinner catered by Preferred Sonoma Caterers, plus great music by local legend “The DoRiaN Mode.” This fundraiser helps supports Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue.
This weekend is also the California Artisan Cheese Festival, which is now held at the Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa and still highlights plenty local Petaluma and Marin Coast cheesemakers. Although tickets for the ranch tours are surely sold out by now, there still may be tickets available for weekend events such as the Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace on Sunday, March 24. Check out www.artisancheesefestival.com for more info about the weekend event.
Fools for the River is Wednesday, April 3, and is a walking tour of downtown’s culinary scene, in support of the Petaluma Small Craft Center (PSCC), which works to improve access to the Petaluma River. This event is limited to 100 tickets, for $41 each, and entitles guests to four treats, somewhere between an appetizer and an entrée, from 10 participating restaurants. This year’s list includes TAPS, Brewsters, Sugo, Seared, Gator’s, Fourth & Sea, Red Brick, Riverfront Café, Dempsey’s and Water Street Bistro. Fools also works with local food purveyors, like Sonoma County Poultry, Clover Sonoma, Petaluma Poultry, and Caggiano Sausage who all donate in order to help cover some of the costs of the event. Visit www.petalumasmallcraftcenter.org or contact Greg Sabourin at gjsabourin@aol.com or Maggie Hohle at maggietext@comcast.net for tickets. We have attended all five past years and always have a great time.
Brewsters Beer Garden’s April beer-paired dinner is the first Thursday of the month, April 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. We attended last month’s Barrel Brothers dinner and it was truly spectacular, not only for the incredible food pairings but also because we got to learn so much about the beer offerings, as well as Chef Todd Shoberg’s reasons for why paired the way he did. This month’s brewery is Sonoma Springs. Seating is limited in order to retain an intimate vibe, which is part of what makes these dinners so special. Every guest has an opportunity to speak to the chef and the brewery team member in attendance.