Ribs at Charley’s, cheese festival, new menues and more food news

This month’s menu starts with a little gem salad, with avocado, green olives, buttermilk goddess and Sonoma Springs’ Fries with Eyes kolsch. Next up is Nashville hot chicken legs with Pt. Reyes Blue, spring onions and radish, all paired with Wagging the Dog IPA. The main is pork tenderloin, bacon plank, chopped hog, charred asparagus and a soft egg, with Captain Save A’mo Imperial IPA. Dessert will be slightly warmed Nicasio squares of apple toast, maple Espelette peppers and barrel aged imperial stout.

The four-course dinner is $65 per person, which we found to be a bargain considering the five beers we tried (there is always a “welcome beer”), plus the food and education we received. Visit info@brewstersgarden.com for tickets!

Petaluma Golf and Country Club will play host to Starry, Starry Night, the Red Barn Montessori annual dinner and silent auction on Saturday, April 6, starting at 6 p.m. This event will be catered by none other than Marin’s Sol Food, which is still rumored to be looking into opening up an outlet here in Petaluma. Music will be provided by the Incubators. This is a 21 and over event, with tickets available through www.redbarnmontessori.org for $40 or $280 for a table of 8, with raffle and drink tickets for purchase.

Although the Sips & Bites event is still a few weeks away, you will want to get your tickets early as this event is likely to sell out, as all Petaluma Woman’s Club fundraisers do. We just received the list of “vendors” for this Sunday, April 7 event, to be held at the Petaluma Woman’s Club on B Street, and it is a who’s who of Petaluma eateries. Because of anticipated popularity, there will be two “servings”, one from 2 to 4 p.m. and one from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s participants include Stockhome, Sonoma Coast Spirits, Quinua Cocina Peruana Restaurant, Chili Joe’s, Mama G’s Kitchen, Red Brick Petaluma, Alfredo’s Italian Restaurant, Adobe Road Winery, Denman Ranch Wineries, McEvoy Ranch Winery, Lombardi’s Catering, Petaluma Pie Company, Bright Bear Bakery, Preferred Sonoma Caterers, Dunkin Donuts and many more.

Tickets are only $25 and are available at www.pwc-sips-and-bites.eventbrite.com or by calling (707) 799-0315, with proceeds going to support Mentor Me, as well as renovation for the PWC’s 106 year-old historic clubhouse. Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Restaurant news

Stefano’s Pizza of Marin has opened up next to Gator’s and Sugo at 5 Petaluma Blvd S. Officially known as Stefano’s Solar Powered Pizza, they claim to be the only solar powered pizzeria in the U.S., although I do not know if the Petaluma location has any solar panels attached. Either way, folks on the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook who are familiar with these pies seem to just love them, as well as the easy online ordering and delivery options. I’m always torn between my favorite deep-dish at Old Chicago Pizza and my favorite thin-crust at Wild Goat, so maybe I’ll find Stefano’s to be my favorite pizza in-between, both culinary and geographically.

Now, speaking of pizza, a co-worker was nice enough to order in some Little Caesar’s for Pi Day (March 14), which included something completely unique, as well as delicious. At first, I thought someone had salted the pizza I was picking up, but that didn’t seem quite right because the grains were bigger than what you’d normally find a salt shaker. What it ended up being was their pretzel crust pizza, which is along with mozzarella and muenster cheese and pepperonis, is also topped with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, the kind you would normally dip pretzels in. As I’ve said, I love high quality handmade pizzas like those from Old Chicago and Wild Goat, just to name a few of my Petaluma favorites, but this pretzel crust pizza has had me craving more all week and for $6, is a heck of a bargain.