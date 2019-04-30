It’s saison season in Sonoma County

It’s the yeast that breathes life into a good saison, giving this beer a unique, fruity character that is highly refreshing in the warmer summer months. In other beer styles, malt and hops play prominent roles. In the saison, these ingredients act only as a backstop to the robust flavors derived from a complex yeast foundation. The style itself is varied across Europe and America, but a quality saison tends to blend citrus and herbal characteristics with a crisp finish that pairs perfectly with food.

The upcoming HenHouse Saison Dinner at Stockhome (see the article on D6) is an ideal marriage of food and ale pairings.

While some find the saison’s rustic funkiness too strong, others enjoy the artisanal spirit and balance of this ale. To explore more, HenHouse’s Palace of Barrels (1333 N. McDowell Blvd.) often has three or four varieties on tap, including Paid Vacation, a saison dry-hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo and Chinook, for an American take on the classic beer.

The saison style started in the French-speaking Wallonia region of Belgium in the 18th century, where scarce drinking water made yeast-driven ales the perfect beverage during summer harvest. Because the open-fermented beer needed no refrigeration, these low-alcohol ales proliferated in rural regions where farmhands (called “saisonniers”) enjoyed them as thirst quenchers. Each yeast strain developed the wild, herbal or spice elements typical of a particular region. Eventually some farmers became brewers, making the saison style official.

As a homemade beer, the style quickly evolved into many varieties, so an exact guideline is hard to pin down. Typically, a saison showcases “estery” or fruity flavors like orange peel and lemon accented by spice notes like ginger, clove and coriander, with an acidic finish. It starts with an enormous frothy head, often with the telltale mark of “Belgian lace” (a white rim or lacy residue on a beer glass left by a protein-rich head), and ends with a slightly bitter, bone-dry bite. Belgian beers come in table, standard or strong strength, ranging from a very low alcohol to up to 9.5 percent ABV. The most common impression of a saison is a beer with a distinctive amber orange hue and a hazy, opaque body, but European saisons actually come in pale, amber and dark varieties.

To get a true sense of the style, start with the Belgian prototype, Saison Dupont. This golden ale has been brewed since 1920, and has an enormous, mousy white head that persists long into the finish. Starting with orange peel and Belgian fruit flavors, Saison Dupont warms with a clove-like herbal character. This beer is often available at Petaluma Market, found in the large green bottle with the notable yellow-and-white tablecloth label.

American versions of saison tend to tone down the dry bite and amp up the hops to give the malt foundation a little more weight. An excellent year-round choice comes from North Coast (Forth Bragg). The Le Merle Farmhouse Ale is slightly crisper than Saison Dupont, less frothy, but with abundant spice and citrus notes. It’s also available at Petaluma Market.

Whether you make a trek to farm country, or find it on tap, many breweries like Prairie Rustic Ales (Oklahoma) and Boulevard Brewing (Kansas) make wonderful, wild fermented and regional artisan ales. Perhaps the gold standard of American saison is Boulevard’s Tank 7, one of the few American prototype beers for the style. This lemon-forward, opaque beer with a soft, grainy malt balance is the perfect platform for grilled foods. Find it at Taps in the summer months.

More locally, Cooperage makes a Jade Runner Saison, currently on tap at The Block - Petaluma or at the brewery in Santa Rosa. Sante Adairius (Capitola) features Saison Bernice, a barnyard-like aromatic ale fermented in oak barrels; or Farmhouse Noir, a dark malt saison. Rare Barrel (Berkeley) also has a number of rustic saison ales and blends like Leaf in a Grassland, a tart drink with lemongrass and sumac notes, or the wet-hopped saison. You may find these seasonal bottles at BeerCraft (Rohnert Park) or order it directly from the brewery.

In the coming summer months, also search out Allagash (Maine), and Anchor Steam (San Francisco) saisons available in the bottle. Or try a less bitter entry into the Belgian farmhouse market with Fort Point’s (San Francisco) Blended Saison, which adds more fruit forward, effervescent flavors and less of the dry finish that marks the style.

If you’re ever in the neighborhood of Brussels, find your way to Tourpes, Belgium, where the Brasserie Dupont has been brewing Saison Dupont and other farmhouse ales and lagers since 1844. The brewery added cheese making and bread baking to its list of offerings in the last century, making this a highlight for any beer lovers’ pilgrimage to the homeland of saisons.