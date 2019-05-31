Eat your way through summer with these Petaluma food events

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
May 31, 2019, 11:49AM

Late spring and early summer food events come up fast and furious here in Petaluma so I’m posting them a bit farther in advance. This way, you can properly plan your summer without missing out on anything.

Charley’s Wine Country Deli will hold another one of its special rib nights, tonight, May 30. While it’s best to order ahead, they do usually have some extras for the stragglers. I have yet to try the ribs, but have heard great things. Plus, everything I have ever had at Charley’s is excellent so I’d imagine their ribs would be no different. And according to their Facebook page, Charley’s will participate in this year’s Petaluma Drinks event, which is the weekend of June 15 and 16.

The first thing on the event menu is the Ribs for Kids Cook-off, which I’ll be judging on Saturday, June 8, at Lucchesi Park. The festivities start at noon and run to 4:30 p.m. and include a barbecue pork rib competition, side dish competition, beer and wine, games and raffles and live music. This is a delicious event, which I have attended for all four years now, and helps a great cause. The Petaluma Active 20-30 Club uses the proceeds to help disadvantaged local youth, mainly through an event where they take these kids shopping, get them haircuts and make sure they have what they need for the start of the next school year. It makes such a huge difference to the kids’ confidence to be able to walk into school with new clothes and a fresh look. Tickets ($35 for adults, $20 for those aged 13-20) are available in advance as well as at the door. petaluma2030.org

The Petaluma Educational Foundation will hold “Cheers for Beer” on Thursday, June 13, starting at 6 p.m. at Lagunitas. Just in time for Father’s Day, this benefit beer tasting will be hosted by local celeb and PEF boardmember Dr. Hoby Wedler. Blind since birth, Hoby will lead guests through a truly unique interactive blind tasting. Co-Founder/CEO of Senspoint Design, “with the purpose of opening the doors to sensory awareness, literacy and mindful design,” Hoby earned his doctorate in computational organic chemistry from U.C. Davis, which presented a tough challenge considering the subject matter has historically relied on sight in order to teach complex organic connection. However, Hoby is fearless in his thirst for knowledge and so faced that challenge by using 3D printers to create models that allowed him to learn with his hands instead of his eyes. No stranger to such challenges, Hoby “paired his knowledge in sciences with his passion for sensory analysis and began opening doors to the world of wine aromas by holding blindfolded tasting events at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery” back in 2011. That same year, he founded Accessible Science, which is a nonprofit that offers chemistry camps for the blind and visually impaired.

The good doctor will start with a presentation on the craft beer industry and what has led to its prominence in Northern California, before leading guests through an actual blind-folded beer tasting “sensory journey of beer in the truest sense of the term.” The sensory portion of the event will introduce guests to aromatic vocabulary through the smelling scents at the core of good beers. Then guests will sample beers, discuss the aromas and flavors, before removing the blindfolds to reveal the type of beer. Because the essence of good beer is all in the aroma and flavor, neither of which involve sight, this fundraiser offers a chance to experience what you may have been missing in your beers all these years.

This event is the Thursday before Father’s Day, so bring dad and a few friend for the first-ever PEF blind beer tasting. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for an appetizer beer and snacks. At 6:45 p.m. PEF’s Executive Director Maureen Highland will share the good work of PEF, which in short, is a nonprofit started in 1982 to help raise funds and award scholarships and grants to schools, teachers and students. PEF has awarded over $7 million dollars to date and continues to do great work throughout the Petaluma area. From 7 to 7:45 p.m. Hoby will lead the sightless sipping. After that, guests are welcome to stick around to talk more about beer. Space is limited so tickets must be purchased in advance for $45 at pefinfo.com

The following evening, Friday, June 14, the Shuckery will host a wine tasting through the South of France, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the open-air courtyard of the Hotel Petaluma. For $10, guests will get to taste five unique wines, including red, white, rosé and sparkling, while chatting with Paul from Pierreclos Imports. There will also be live music. shuckery.com

Theatre Square officials informed me that the Tuesday night farmers market, which starts at 4:30 p.m., will run from June 5 through Aug. 28. This is a fun mid-week break, when 2nd Street will be closed from B to D streets.

In the food industry

Valley Ford Cheese and Creamery just opened a storefront and café along the main drag in Valley Ford. They are located at 14390 Valley Ford Road, which means little even to those that live in Valley Ford. Landmarks are easier – when driving from Petaluma to Bodega Bay, Valley Ford Cheese is locate on the right (north) side of the road just as you pull into Valley Ford, across the street from Oyster Rockerfeller’s. They currently offer both sit-down and grab-and-go options for guests who are heading out to the coast. The menu includes everything from coffee and Danishes to cheese and meat boards to milkshakes and soft serve cones. And, of course, beer and wine are available. Special thanks to reader Laverne Stout for giving me the heads up. Sitting alongside Rocker’s, Estero Café and Dinucci’s, this addition adds to mini-food mecca that Valley Ford has become. The hours vary (they are closed Monday and Tuesday), so check the website before heading out. valleyfordcheese.com

Ayawaska is the new Peruvian restaurant causing all the hubbub at Graffiti/Red Brick’s old location at the corner of B and 2nd streets. Newly opened as of this past weekend, I am hearing good reviews, especially regarding the pisco drinks and small plates. With a 415 area code and a website address that includes “SF” (ayawaskasf.com) I look forward to meeting the owners and finding out what brought them to Petaluma and how they plan to use that great patio.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse made a few announcements over the past two weeks, including new menu items and a few specials. First, they have added smoked ‘n’ seared tri-tip, piri piri chicken and a salmon burger to the already tasty menu. They also introduce Bodega bowls, which come with a choice of tri-tip, piri piri chicken or Jamaican jerk pork loin, plus black beans, rice and a side of veggies. The Bodega bowls are particle good for take-out. They are also offering a new starter - Mexican street corn on the cob.

Butcher Crown is also now carrying Petaluma’s own Mariposa Ice Creamery in cookies and cream, spicy Mexican chocolate and brandy caramel. Regular readers know that my opinion is that in a town with a lot of great ice cream, Mariposa rises to the top, and these three flavors are three of my favorites. And what with Mariposa usually only being available at special events during the summer months, Butcher Crown makes it possible to get your fix until Mariposa’s warehouse sales start back up in the fall.

Butcher Crown has also announced a couple special events. Just in time for the warming weather, Sangria Sundays will have glasses of sangria flowing for just $5 from noon to 5 p.m. each Sunday. Through the end June, Wednesday night is Petaluma Family Appreciation Night when all kids under 12 eat for free. (See restaurant for restrictions.) Visit butchercrown.com to stay on top of their special events and menu items.

Small bites

Bellwether Farms was honored this year with both the Good Food Award and a gold medal from Specialty Food Association’s “Sofi” in the cheese category for its Whole Milk Basket Ricotta, which also won at last year’s Good Food Awards. This ricotta uses whole 100% Jersey milk from a neighboring Petaluma farm. “The whole milk is first cultured and then slowly heated in small kettles; developing the unique flavor and superior texture. The delicate curds are carefully hand-ladled into the draining baskets to preserve the quality of the product. The ricotta is then sold in the draining basket to protect the ricotta until it reaches the customers table.”

Other local 2019 Good Food Award winners in the cheese category included Cowgirl Creamery for its Wagon Wheel, which is a mild sweet cheese that is great for melting; Tomales Farmstead for Kenne, a soft ripened goat milk cheese; and Point Reyes Farmstead for the incredible Original Blue and Gouda.

Petaluma’s own Royal Jelly Jive opened for Neil Young this past week at BottleRock Napa Valley, but not before picking up some specially labeled Apricot Lavender jam from LaLa’s Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand (lalasjams.com) to hand out in celebration and conjunction with the release of their latest album.

Sonoma Family Meal is looking for Saturday volunteers at its Petaluma kitchen, which is located where Fourchette used to bel located, at 1435 N. McDowell Blvd. SFM has been making meals for families in need ever since the fires of 2017 and continues to help to this day. They make about 900 meals each week over a brief span of just five hours on Saturdays, starting at noon. No experience is necessary as instruction will be provided by Chef Heather Ames. From chopping to filling containers to helping with clean-up, everyone is welcome and is promised to have a great time, all while helping out friends and families in need. All they need are a few extra sets of hands each week. To volunteer, visit sonomafamilymeal.org.

On social media, Taps posted a photo of a set of keys this week with the enthusiastic promise of something new on the horizon. This had me in a bit of a panic but owner Eric Lafranchi assured me that Taps is here to stay but that he will be making an announcement soon concerning the launch of a new venture.

Sneak peek

The Sonoma Sip Society will hold a Petaluma Gap wine tasting event at Keller Street CoWork on Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. The list of Gap wines has not yet been released but this is a great chance to try some of our local wines, which just celebrated its first year under its own designated wine region – the Petaluma Gap AVA. Light snacks will also be provided and plans are in the works to work with some local restaurants on a special promotion, such as maybe free corkage for any Gap wines brought in that night. Stay tuned for more details.

HenHouse has announce its first-ever Freshtival: A Beer Festival Celebrating the Art of Freshness on Oct. 12 at the SOMO Village Event Center in Rohnert Park, where Hewlett Packard used to be. This collaboration with the Bay Area Brewers Guild is a celebration of only the freshest beers. More than 100 different beers will be poured at the festival with none more than seven days old, meaning they have to have been packaged on or after Oct. 5 in order to make the cut. Tickets are already on sale on Eventbrite.com for $55 for drinkers and $20 for non-drinkers and are likely to sell out quickly, which is why I’m giving you this heads up so far in advance.

Although not as big of an issue with maltier beers, our West Coast IPAs often suffer because they are not served fresh, but no beer, once bottled, canned or kegged, should sit around for too long without being tapped. Sitting in storage or being transported without refrigeration can leave what might otherwise be an excellent beer, flat and forgettable. For this reason, HenHouse, and many other like-minded breweries, self-distribute using refrigerated trucks and only deliver locally. They strive for their distributed beers to taste as close to what you would get in the brewery’s tasting room as possible.

The event will bring together dozens of breweries to celebrate the principle that beer should be fresh or not at all, along with “live music, delicious food, a gallery of beer industry art, interactive beer-freshness-edutainment and, of course, a bunch of delicious, brewery-fresh beer.” This event is 21 and over and benefits the Bay Area Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that works to advocate for independent, local beer manufacturing. So far, the list of brewers is a who’s-who of Bay Area brewers, including just about every Sonoma, Marin and Napa County brewer, such as my personal favorites Barrel Brothers, Berryessa, Fogbelt, Seismic and of course, HenHouse. The greater Bay Area is also well represented with the likes of Altamont, Faction, Drakes, Ghost Town, and (another personal favorite) Fort Point Beer Co., just to name a few. Brews from as far away as Southern California will also be on hand from places like Eagle Rock, Craftsman, Chapman Crafted and Highland Park Brewing. And as a special treat, Allagash will bring beer in all the way from Portland, Maine.

