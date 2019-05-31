Eat your way through summer with these Petaluma food events

Late spring and early summer food events come up fast and furious here in Petaluma so I’m posting them a bit farther in advance. This way, you can properly plan your summer without missing out on anything.

Charley’s Wine Country Deli will hold another one of its special rib nights, tonight, May 30. While it’s best to order ahead, they do usually have some extras for the stragglers. I have yet to try the ribs, but have heard great things. Plus, everything I have ever had at Charley’s is excellent so I’d imagine their ribs would be no different. And according to their Facebook page, Charley’s will participate in this year’s Petaluma Drinks event, which is the weekend of June 15 and 16.

The first thing on the event menu is the Ribs for Kids Cook-off, which I’ll be judging on Saturday, June 8, at Lucchesi Park. The festivities start at noon and run to 4:30 p.m. and include a barbecue pork rib competition, side dish competition, beer and wine, games and raffles and live music. This is a delicious event, which I have attended for all four years now, and helps a great cause. The Petaluma Active 20-30 Club uses the proceeds to help disadvantaged local youth, mainly through an event where they take these kids shopping, get them haircuts and make sure they have what they need for the start of the next school year. It makes such a huge difference to the kids’ confidence to be able to walk into school with new clothes and a fresh look. Tickets ($35 for adults, $20 for those aged 13-20) are available in advance as well as at the door. petaluma2030.org

The Petaluma Educational Foundation will hold “Cheers for Beer” on Thursday, June 13, starting at 6 p.m. at Lagunitas. Just in time for Father’s Day, this benefit beer tasting will be hosted by local celeb and PEF boardmember Dr. Hoby Wedler. Blind since birth, Hoby will lead guests through a truly unique interactive blind tasting. Co-Founder/CEO of Senspoint Design, “with the purpose of opening the doors to sensory awareness, literacy and mindful design,” Hoby earned his doctorate in computational organic chemistry from U.C. Davis, which presented a tough challenge considering the subject matter has historically relied on sight in order to teach complex organic connection. However, Hoby is fearless in his thirst for knowledge and so faced that challenge by using 3D printers to create models that allowed him to learn with his hands instead of his eyes. No stranger to such challenges, Hoby “paired his knowledge in sciences with his passion for sensory analysis and began opening doors to the world of wine aromas by holding blindfolded tasting events at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery” back in 2011. That same year, he founded Accessible Science, which is a nonprofit that offers chemistry camps for the blind and visually impaired.

The good doctor will start with a presentation on the craft beer industry and what has led to its prominence in Northern California, before leading guests through an actual blind-folded beer tasting “sensory journey of beer in the truest sense of the term.” The sensory portion of the event will introduce guests to aromatic vocabulary through the smelling scents at the core of good beers. Then guests will sample beers, discuss the aromas and flavors, before removing the blindfolds to reveal the type of beer. Because the essence of good beer is all in the aroma and flavor, neither of which involve sight, this fundraiser offers a chance to experience what you may have been missing in your beers all these years.