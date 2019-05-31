Petaluma Historic Library and Museum celebrates work of Franz Schubert

Franz Schubert was born in 1797 and in his short life, produced a vast collection of music, from symphonies to vocal works to piano quintets, one of the most famous of which was “Trout Quintet.”

He also holds the distinction as being the only great Viennese composer to actually have been born in Vienna. He began composing at the age of 14, completed his first symphony at 16, and by the time of his death at age 34 had produced over 600 works of music. To say that music flowed out of Schubert would be an understatement.

This does not even scratch the surface of what guests will learn through the exquisite tutelage of Kayleen Asbo, PhD, at the June 16 Schubertiade, the first of its kind to be held in the North Bay. During Schubert’s life, his followers, known as Schubertains, would hold such events throughout Vienna, sponsored by Schubert’s many benefactors. While ours will not include performances by Schubert himself, the dozen musicians at this Schubertiade include some of the area’s best classical artists, such as Nigel Armstrong, Karen Clark, Paul Mihaly, Elizabeth Walter and Kayleen Asbo herself, who knows how to do more than just tickle the ivories.

I have attended several of Asbo’s presentations and performances at the Petaluma Historic Library and Museum and am impressed and inspired every time. Through her enthusiastic storytelling, Ms. Asbo brings to life composers and musicians that to many start off as just a vaguely familiar name that falls somewhere just beyond our familiarity with Bach, Mozart and Beethoven. Asbo’s passion for classical music is evident by how she can breathe life into what might otherwise be two dimensional characters from the pages of history. She has a special way about her that helps bring so many people into music who might not have done so otherwise. She also helps keep alive the idea that through storytelling that relates directly to the compositions being played, guests get to experience the intimacy that was so important to the music scenes of historic Europe.

A Schubertiade is basically a festival celebrating the life and works of Franz Schubert. This Schubertiade will be hosted at the Petaluma Historic Library and Museum on Sunday, June 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. and is presented by the Petaluma Museum Association and Sky Hill Cultural Alliance. Do not let the five-hour length intimidate you. The original Schubertiades of 1800s Vienna would go all day and included plenty of breaks for some of Schubert’s favorite foods, which are still Viennese classics to this day. Additionally, weather permitting, the Schubertains would head outside for walks through the park, and maybe a drink or two at the pub before returning for more music.

Similarly, this Schubertiade festival is more than just a concert. It will include music, plus breaks for slides and stories, as well as for food, drink and bit of fresh air. There will be three sections of music, highlighting Schubert’s “Trout Quintet,” with two large breaks for slides and stories, as well as time to enjoy some of Schubert’s favorite foods, including traditional Viennese desserts.

Although liver dumplings were one of Schubert’s favorites, thankfully those will not make an appearance at this Schubertiade. Instead, guests will enjoy a menu of authentic Austrian beef goulash, spätzle (or spaetzle), sausage balls and various mouthwatering Viennese desserts. Authentic Austrian beef goulash is a far cry from its Hungarian cousin, which is often soupy and contains bell peppers or potatoes. The Viennese-style goulash has evolved over time and is thicker and contains only beef and onions. Spätzle is a German and Austrian pasta, although unlike Italian pasta, this is not only boiled but is then usually fried up with butter. It is by far my favorite pasta dish but is usually only available locally as an Oktoberfest special. And when it comes to desserts, pastry chefs from around the world flock to Vienna to learn their trade because that city’s dessert reputation is unbeatable.

For those who are interested in classical music, good Austrian cuisine or just want to experience how Austrians of the early 1800s spent a relaxing Sunday afternoon, this is hopefully the first of many Schubertiades to come. Although still held throughout Europe, it is rare to find such events in the United States, putting Petaluma ahead of the game when it comes to embracing both historic culture and cuisine and bringing into the modern day. Tickets are just $30 for adults ($40 after June 10) and $10 for students. Visit petalumamuseum.com for more info and to purchase tickets.