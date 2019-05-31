Petaluma Educational Foundation to lead truly blind beer tasting

The Petaluma Educational Foundation will hold “Cheers for Beer” on Thursday, June 13, starting at 6 p.m. at Lagunitas. Just in time for Father’s Day, this benefit beer tasting will be hosted by local celeb and PEF boardmember Dr. Hoby Wedler. Blind since birth, Hoby will lead guests through a truly unique interactive blind tasting. Co-Founder/CEO of Senspoint Design, “with the purpose of opening the doors to sensory awareness, literacy and mindful design,” Hoby earned his doctorate in computational organic chemistry from U.C. Davis, which presented a tough challenge considering the subject matter has historically relied on sight in order to teach complex organic connection. However, Hoby is fearless in his thirst for knowledge and so faced that challenge by using 3D printers to create models that allowed him to learn with his hands instead of his eyes. No stranger to such challenges, Hoby “paired his knowledge in sciences with his passion for sensory analysis and began opening doors to the world of wine aromas by holding blindfolded tasting events at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery” back in 2011. That same year, he founded Accessible Science, which is a nonprofit that offers chemistry camps for the blind and visually impaired.

The good doctor will start with a presentation on the craft beer industry and what has led to its prominence in Northern California, before leading guests through an actual blind-folded beer tasting “sensory journey of beer in the truest sense of the term.” The sensory portion of the event will introduce guests to aromatic vocabulary through the smelling scents at the core of good beers. Then guests will sample beers, discuss the aromas and flavors, before removing the blindfolds to reveal the type of beer. Because the essence of good beer is all in the aroma and flavor, neither of which involve sight, this fundraiser offers a chance to experience what you may have been missing in your beers all these years.

This event is the Thursday before Father’s Day, so bring dad and a few friend for the first-ever PEF blind beer tasting. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for an appetizer beer and snacks. At 6:45 p.m. PEF’s Executive Director Maureen Highland will share the good work of PEF, which in short, is a nonprofit started in 1982 to help raise funds and award scholarships and grants to schools, teachers and students. PEF has awarded over $7 million dollars to date and continues to do great work throughout the Petaluma area. From 7 to 7:45 p.m. Hoby will lead the sightless sipping. After that, guests are welcome to stick around to talk more about beer. Space is limited so tickets must be purchased in advance for $45 at pefinfo.com

Excerpt from Houston Porter's Tip of my Tongue column. Read the whole column here.