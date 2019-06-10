Petaluma chef heads to Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen

Far too often, I forget just how incredible our coastline is. From hiking to golf to camping to dining, there is more than little bit for everyone, all within a stone’s throw of Petaluma. Even the farthest reaches at Pt. Reyes Light House is just over an hour, Jenner at slightly less than that and Stinson and Bolinas are roughly 50 minutes away. It might seem like a bit of a trek, but with so many places to stop along the way, both there and back, coupled with the exquisitely scenic drive, a day trip to the coast can recharge anyone’s batteries.

At right around 30 minutes, the drive to Dillon Beach is one of our favorites, whether for a lunch or quick getaway. For staycation destinations, Dillon Beach is hard to beat both for price and convenience. And although there are plenty of accommodations to choose from, including camping by tent or RV at Lawson’s Landing, renting one of the new cabins at Dillon Beach Resort, or one of the many vacation rentals, up until recently the dining options were limited.

Dillon Beach Resort’s Coastal Kitchen changed the tides this past December when Chef Todd Shoberg moved over from Brewsters in Petaluma. (These restaurants are both co-owned/managed by the same person.) Coastal Kitchen is quickly becoming a go-to coastal destination for locally sourced cuisine.

Recently, Shoberg handed over the reins to Chef Matthew Elias, best known from his work at Salt Water Bistro and the Bodega – CA food truck.

We have been visiting Coastal Kitchen at least monthly since it opened, and were quite excited to hear that Chef Elias joined the team. You have seen his name in my columns and articles ever since we first tasted his food at the Heidrun Meadery crab feast several years ago. His food truck, the Bodega – CA, was a huge success and his catering of special events has become near legendary. The same way local wine pairs best with food sourced from the same terroir, a chef who is deeply involved with his local food purveyors will also shine because his food matches the seasons and sometimes even the weather of that particular week.

Elias has already started to tweak menu items in order to align the flavors more to his style. However, the restaurant’s commitment to ultra-local sourcing has not changed. In fact, it would be hard for them to do it any other way because few large suppliers are willing to send their trucks down the windy Dillon Beach Road for such a small restaurant.

On a recent visit, we started off our lunch with drinks, chuckling that it was because the menu suggested it — “as a general rule, always start with a drink.” Whether you prefer house-made lemonade, Mexican Coca-Cola or a glass of wine, the choices are well rounded for such a small place. Along with a couple of HenHouse and North Coast brews, I often choose the KSA Kolsch from Fort Point, which is not only a super easy drinker, but goes very well with the food on Coastal Kitchen’s menu.

We ordered up two classics for the table — the house-made pickles and the seasonal and rotating smoked fish dip with rustic crackers. Along with cucumbers and baby carrots, the pickle dish also highlighted the season with pickled onions, cabbage, radishes and even white strawberries.