Petaluma’s Fitzgerald sisters now at Coastal Kitchen

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 10, 2019, 10:41AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Claire and Ellen FitzGerald have joined forces to put smiles on customers’ faces at Coastal Kitchen in Dillon Beach. The same last name is no coincidence – they are sisters. And sure, they are clearly pros when it comes to handling an order, but it’s all about what they add to the dining experience.

Ellen was on the short list for an upcoming Server Spotlight, in part because she has helped shape our dining adventures all over Petaluma for the past decade, but also because she seems to have a knack for landing at restaurants that we really enjoy. The good food paired with Ellen’s excellent service often inspires our dining choices.

To our surprise, upon walking into Coastal Kitchen during a recent visit, we did not see Ellen, but instead ran into Claire, another favorite. She is two years older than Ellen, a pattern found throughout the five FitzGerald siblings.

“We are each two years apart and are all great friends,” says Claire.

As a perfect example of this, when I approached Claire about participating in this story, she first shied away by saying, “I’m willing to be a part of the piece but I think you should go with Ellen. She’s such a big part of the community and everyone she serves is lucky to have her.”

Although Claire and Ellen moved with their parents from Kentucky when they were mere infants, their friendly demeanor certainly reminds me of the Southern hospitality I found when driving through Kentucky on a cross-country barbecue quest.

When asked how they ended up in California, Claire says the family first went to Texas before setting sight on California. “They started at the Rainbow Tunnel and drove north until they found a place where they could afford a home,” Claire said.

Showing her love for the area, Ellen added, “I’ve never really asked them, I just always understood why they would want to.”

Claire graduated from Petaluma High while Ellen was a student at St. Vincent High. Ellen still lives in Petaluma while Claire moved to Sebastopol with her husband, Taylor Schroder, who is the bass player for the local band, Highway Poets.

“We are both in Petaluma almost daily working, gigging or visiting friends and family,” said Claire of her husband. They met nine years ago at a gig, which is not surprising as the sisters both love live music.

Claire she can often be found at concerts with her 2-year-old daughter. She also loves to garden, go on walks, and take the dog to the beach. That might help explain how she landed at Coastal Kitchen at Dillon Beach, which is one of the only dog friendly beaches along the entire California coast.

As for Ellen, along with her passion for travel, hiking, crafting, going to the beach, eating out and gardening, she also loves going to concerts. “You’ll see me at most good local shows,” she said.

Claire has been serving in Petaluma restaurants since high school and was a familiar face at Dempsey’s and Speakeasy. Ellen has done lengthy stints at Brewsters, Speakeasy, The Big Easy, Seed Bank, Water Street Bistro and Aqus Cafe, before helping Chef Todd Shoberg open Coastal Kitchen seven months ago.

The two absolutely glow when talking about working at Coastal Kitchen. “The location is stunning,” says Ellen. “Chef Matt Elias is also wonderful to work with. He creates incredibly delicious and fresh food that is truly super local, organic, and farm to table. He not only purchases food from our neighbors, but feeds them too. So many of our regular customers are also our purveyors. They almost always order their own products, and it’s awesome to see them enjoy however Chef Matt decides to prepare them that week.”

Claire added, “Every day we have local farmers bringing Chef Matt the fruits of their labor, whether it is Stemple Creek beef, Tomales Bay Oyster Company, HenHouse Brewing or Meandering Farms.”

When asked what she loves about her new job, Claire’s quick her answer.

“The thing I like the best is that people genuinely love the food and the atmosphere, so they have a wonderful experience,” she said.

Ellen jumps in, adding, “Also, the restaurant has a very comfortable, bright, fresh, family friendly, beachy feel with high-end quality products and super fresh food and drinks.”

When it comes to their favorite dishes at Coastal Kitchen, the sister’s agree it changes weekly, along with the menu. Ellen is a sucker for any of the smoked fish dips, the falafels and Double 8 Dairy’s salted caramel ice cream. Claire prefers the baked oyster special, which this week featured Tomales Bay Oyster Company oysters, fermented jalapenos, Estero Gold cheese and Straus Family Farms crème cheese.

When dining out on the town, Ellen admits that she loves breakfast, specifically the menu at Wishbone. At happy hour, you might find her at Seared sampling the warm Castelvetrano olives, or Mi Pueblo El Centro for the chili rellenos. Claire’s favorites include Ray’s Deli, Risibisi and Water Street Bistro.

Both have uniquely memorable experiences from their years in service. When Dempsey’s owners Bernadette and Peter Burrell sold after 25 years in Petaluma, Claire was invited to the going away party. “Employees from two-and-a-half decades came together to celebrate them and the amazing restaurant they contributed to our community.”

Ellen remembered a special night at The Big Easy, when the little known Reverend Shawn Amos performed to a nearly empty room. Born to the first black music agent and a nightclub singer who performed regularly at Atlantic City’s Club Harlem, he opened for such greats as Sammy Davis Jr. The reverend did not let the small turnout dampen his spirits.

“He blew us all way. He was dancing on tables and on the bar, it was just so much fun,” Ellen said.

The sisters both enjoy travel, especially south of the border. “One of the perks of serving is it usually affords you time to travel in the winter and the money to do so,” said Claire.

Ellen concurs. “It’s really the main reason I am a waitress, because it allows me the freedom and flexibility to travel.”

When asked who the Argus-Courier should next feature in a server spotlight, Claire nominated Arthur Pinson from Risibisi, while Ellen voted for Garrison Halter of Speakeasy.

“I love our community and was just telling Ellen it’s so nice to work at a place where people enjoy the food,” says Claire. “I truly want people to be happy when they’re dining and am glad I can be a part of that experience.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine