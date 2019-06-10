Petaluma’s Fitzgerald sisters now at Coastal Kitchen

Claire and Ellen FitzGerald have joined forces to put smiles on customers’ faces at Coastal Kitchen in Dillon Beach. The same last name is no coincidence – they are sisters. And sure, they are clearly pros when it comes to handling an order, but it’s all about what they add to the dining experience.

Ellen was on the short list for an upcoming Server Spotlight, in part because she has helped shape our dining adventures all over Petaluma for the past decade, but also because she seems to have a knack for landing at restaurants that we really enjoy. The good food paired with Ellen’s excellent service often inspires our dining choices.

To our surprise, upon walking into Coastal Kitchen during a recent visit, we did not see Ellen, but instead ran into Claire, another favorite. She is two years older than Ellen, a pattern found throughout the five FitzGerald siblings.

“We are each two years apart and are all great friends,” says Claire.

As a perfect example of this, when I approached Claire about participating in this story, she first shied away by saying, “I’m willing to be a part of the piece but I think you should go with Ellen. She’s such a big part of the community and everyone she serves is lucky to have her.”

Although Claire and Ellen moved with their parents from Kentucky when they were mere infants, their friendly demeanor certainly reminds me of the Southern hospitality I found when driving through Kentucky on a cross-country barbecue quest.

When asked how they ended up in California, Claire says the family first went to Texas before setting sight on California. “They started at the Rainbow Tunnel and drove north until they found a place where they could afford a home,” Claire said.

Showing her love for the area, Ellen added, “I’ve never really asked them, I just always understood why they would want to.”

Claire graduated from Petaluma High while Ellen was a student at St. Vincent High. Ellen still lives in Petaluma while Claire moved to Sebastopol with her husband, Taylor Schroder, who is the bass player for the local band, Highway Poets.

“We are both in Petaluma almost daily working, gigging or visiting friends and family,” said Claire of her husband. They met nine years ago at a gig, which is not surprising as the sisters both love live music.

Claire she can often be found at concerts with her 2-year-old daughter. She also loves to garden, go on walks, and take the dog to the beach. That might help explain how she landed at Coastal Kitchen at Dillon Beach, which is one of the only dog friendly beaches along the entire California coast.

As for Ellen, along with her passion for travel, hiking, crafting, going to the beach, eating out and gardening, she also loves going to concerts. “You’ll see me at most good local shows,” she said.

Claire has been serving in Petaluma restaurants since high school and was a familiar face at Dempsey’s and Speakeasy. Ellen has done lengthy stints at Brewsters, Speakeasy, The Big Easy, Seed Bank, Water Street Bistro and Aqus Cafe, before helping Chef Todd Shoberg open Coastal Kitchen seven months ago.