Salvation Army opens new kitchen at BBQ

The Petaluma Salvation Army held its annual barbecue June 8 to thank volunteers of its many community programs including the food pantry, which serves food for more than 200 families a week.

The Petaluma Service Alliance rehabilitated the Salvation Army’s Youth Center bathrooms and kitchen to better conduct programs aimed at helping with teenage homelessness, as well as counseling and mentoring programs.

Also at the event, the group held a ribbon cutting for the newly refurbished Community and Youth Services building.

Officials from Salvation Army, Petaluma Elks, Petaluma Valley Rotary Club, Petaluma Sunrise Rotary, 7-11 Lions Club and Petaluma Rotary Club attended the ribbon cutting.