Wicked Slush opens Friday in Petaluma

After establishing a cult following in Boston, Wicked Slush made its way west. Friday, it will open its third store in California in Petaluma’s American Alley. The colorful sign went up a few weeks ago in the space that once housed Bump City Bakery, which now does custom orders only.

Operated by Petalumans Juliet and Dave Pokorny, and their daughters Miranda and Alexis, visitors can try the array of ice-based slushes and soft serve. Expect unusual flavors, like apricot and sour apple, alongside the more traditional chocolate and vanilla. Those who can’t pick between the two can get a blend of slush and soft serve. The shop will even unveil a Petaluma flavor, the exact ingredients of which have been kept a secret until opening day. Get it in a cup or waffle bowl, with sprinkles, or try the homemade hot chocolate made from Ghirardelli chocolate and Straus cream.

Wicked Slush is located at 122 American Alley, suite B. Exact hours have not been announced, but visit wickedslushpetaluma.com or call 763-9253 for more details.

Editor's Note: This story was updated after Wicked Slush announced it will now open Friday, June 21.