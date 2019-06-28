Le Bistro chef moves to Petaluma’s Seared

A few weeks ago news reached the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page that Chef Corey Basso, formerly of Petaluma’s famed Le Bistro restaurant, had joined Chef Joe O’Donnell in the kitchen at Seared. Fans of Chef Corey immediately asked if any of their favorites from Le Bistro would ever make the menu at Seared, if only periodically, maybe even just on the slower days of the week. Unlike many chefs who might have let their ego get in the way, Chef Joe knows the importance of listening to his customers.

He reached out to me directly to let me know that Seared will be doing a test run over the next few weeks with special dishes prepared by Chef Corey on Tuesday nights, offered alongside Seared’s regular menu. Each Tuesday, so long as Petalumans make reservations and order those dishes, Seared will have a weekly starter, entrée and dessert inspired by Chef Corey’s old Le Bistro menu. When announced on Sunday, there was an immediate rush to make reservations for this past Tuesday night, which featured our all-time favorite — Chef Corey’s halibut. Everyone I have talked to seems to lament the loss of Le Bistro, either because it was their favorite or because they never got a chance to try it.

Seared has done something pretty incredible and is offering us all a second chance at Chef Corey’s incredible dishes. With 18 “Best of Petaluma” awards since opening in 2013, including four this year alone, along with numerous honorable mentions, Chef Corey addition in the kitchen makes Seared a true culinary powerhouse in the downtown restaurant scene.

While visiting Taps on Friday night, I was able to speak with owner Eric Lafranchi and Chef Abe Asay about the rumors of a sister restaurant here in Petaluma. They confirmed, but said it was going to be the “brother” restaurant, in honor of, and including the name of Eric’s younger brother, Hank, who passed away last year. Eric and Hank’s sister will help run the new restaurant, with Chef Abe leading the kitchen, in Rosso’s old location at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and D Street. However both Eric and Chef Abe promised that nothing will change at Taps.

Mark your calendar

It is going to be particularly hard to choose between the two but both the Shuckery and Stockhome have paired dinners scheduled for Tuesday, July 16. I guess things could be worse. We could have nothing special going on that night. The Shuckery’s dinner will be paired with HenHouse beers while Stockhome’s will pair with wines from Keller Estates.

The Stockhome/Keller Estate Wine Dinner is $85 per person with tickets available at exploretock.com (search “Stockhome”). Dinner will start with Keller Estate2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir, paired with scallop ceviche, avocado, chili and cucumber. Next up is Keller Estate La Cruz Vineyard Chardonnay 2015 with Stockhome’s incredible stone fruit salad of petite greens, hazelnuts, mango and sourdough. The third course is Keller Estate El Coro Pinot Noir 2016 alongside chanterelle risotto, roasted quail, black truffle and wrangeback cheese. The fourth course will be Keller Estate Rôtie 2015 with pork belly ravioli, pea greens, lardo, parmigiana-reggiano parmesan and black pepper. Finishing out the meal is Keller Estate Late Harvest Pinot Gris 2013 and Nordic cream cake of raspberry, nectarine and meringue. Guest must be 21 or older.