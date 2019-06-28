Bagel Mill, Juice House Co. and more open in Petaluma
In a town with a food scene as bustling as Petaluma, there is always something new to try. This past Sunday, I made my way through as many of our city’s newest offerings as the Mrs. and I could muster. Come along on our day.
Divine Mother Tea & Coffee – Sunday, 10 a.m.
While walking toward the soft-opening party at the Bagel Mill, we found that the coffee kiosk at the Mail Depot at 4th and C streets is back open and under new ownership. Peter and Neil have been offering up a signature nitro cold-brew coffee, along with pour-over coffees from Thanksgiving Coffee at farmers markets, fairs, and other special events for some time now. They operate as Devine Mother Tea & Coffee, which is also the name of the new coffee spot. We only had time for a brief chat but will report back on the coffee, teas and other goodies as soon as we try them, although Thanksgiving Coffee never disappoints. They are currently open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bagel Mill – Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
The Bagel Mill will be opening soon on Western, just around the corner from Petaluma Market. Chef Glenda Doughtery, co-founder of Red Dog Baking Co, which has been a farmers market favorite since 2017, invited friends, family and media to a soft opening party while she awaits final permit approval, which she hopes to have by the first week of July. Doughtery mills her own flour, which makes for a more controlled and fresher product, but also makes her bagels more digestible than other wheat products, she says. She will also have gluten-free products available from Mama Mel’s, another local baker.
As far as the bagels, Glenda’s are made in the East Coast-style and are delicious. Both breakfast and lunch sandwiches are also available on the menu, sandwiched in bagels, of course. Seeing Golden State Pickle Works jars in the cooler, I immediately gravitated to the Reuben, which was made with Hobbs’ pastrami, a well-respected brand and topped with GSPW’s kraut. I also enjoyed a chocolate chip and sea salt cookie, which I later learned was actually made with whole wheat. According to Glenda, when freshly ground, it is more moist and so the cookies do not have that chalky texture that is often found with whole wheat products.
The space itself is big, clean and comfortable and clearly so much more than just a simply bagel shop. There is even a display window at the back of the room where customers can watch grain being ground. I definitely can see this becoming a downtown hangout, especially with the big menu of drink items, such as Ritual Coffee from San Francisco, plus a well-balanced beer and wine menu. In fact, the goal is to offer wines that will also be available for purchase at Petaluma Market next door, so as to help connect with and support the surrounding businesses. And speaking of support, while brunching through my Reuben and cookie, I saw both Andrea Sundell (Stockhome) and Jaz Lalicker (The Shuckery and Oyster Girls) enjoying the food. As I have reported before, both are well-established restaurateurs and are the first to offer help to any new restaurant opening in the area. This really is a community town and our restaurant owners see each other as friends and colleagues, not competition. It’s one of the many things that makes Petaluma special.