5 summer beers to enhance any Petaluma barbecue

It’s Fourth of July, the biggest day for grilling in all of America. Whether you’re grilling backyard burgers this summer, or testing your competitive dry-rub recipe, picking the right beer to pair with your barbecue can make all the difference. From light and crisp, to headier dark brews, here are five beers to pair with your summer barbecue.

1) Russian River Brewing Company’s STS Pils

For an easy-drinking summer beer, this pilsner is available in the bottle at Willibees and Petaluma Market, or at the brewery in Santa Rosa and Windsor. Russian River is knocking it out of the park: STS Pils won a silver award at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, a nationally recognized honor. This Kellerbier, or unfiltered, cold-fermented German-style lager (quite distinct from the hop powerhouse Pliny that put this brewery on the map) has a clean flavor profile that finishes with more bitterness than the classic European prototype. STS pairs perfectly with brisket, ribs and chicken.

2) HenHouse Soft Saison

For pork and spicy rib dishes, pick a dry, flavorful beer like a saison, which can be found in the can or on tap at Palace of Barrels or HenHouse’s Petaluma location (1333 N. McDowell Blvd.). Soft Saison goes exceptionally well with spicy foods because it provides a yeast-driven, balanced beer with a crisp finish and just the right touch of hop bitterness. This beer is harder to find, but worth a trip to the Petaluma taproom.

3) HenHouse’s Stoked! Belma

We can’t get enough of this brew with our smoky meats and sides. The profile on this single-hop variety pale ale is accentuated with beautiful strawberry and watermelon notes that highlight summertime flavors at their peak. The best thing about the Stoked single-hop series is that the bitterness is balanced with the regional characteristics of each hop variety. In the case of Belma, it seems like these Yakima hop farmers had a nice rack of ribs in mind when they developed the fruity, rounded flavor. Belma also pairs perfectly with smoky sausages and summertime sides. At 5.5% alcohol, Stoked is a flavorful beer that you can drink over and over. If you happen upon a pulled pork slider loaded with coleslaw, find yourself a Stoked! Melba immediately. It is available in the can at Petaluma Market, HenHouse, Palace of Barrels, Charley’s and Willibees.

4) Cigar City Brewing Co. Maduro Brown Ale

If barbecued chicken is your thing, try a grainier beer that accentuates the spicy and smoky elements of the meat. This brown ale is a perfect side to pork and chicken fresh from the fire. Malty and sweet with big grain flavors, this ale supports the rustic smokiness of grilled meats without any overpowering bitterness. If a heartier beer is in your sights to pair with chicken or pork tenderloin, try a classic Samuel Smith’s Nut Brown Ale. This surprisingly balanced English beer showcases fine malt grains, but leaves a lingering toffee-hazelnut note that enhances spicy meats and sides. Both are available at BevMo, Charley’s and Willibees.

5) 101 North Brewing Company’s Naughty Aud Imperial Stout

People often think light and mild is the best balance for barbecue. But nothing highlights the caramelized sweetness of dry rubs and saucy meats like a full-bodied stout. Don’t be turned off by the dark colors in the summer months. 101 North Brewing Company’s stout is an ideal accompaniment for a perfectly grilled burger. Though it has a higher alcohol level, the hints of nut and coffee means it pairs well with dry rubs and slow-roasted meats. Find it at at Petaluma Market, 101 North Brewery and Willibees.

Drea Pierotti is a local attorney and occasional beer judge.