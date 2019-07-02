Petaluma steps up to help seperated families with Kids Out of Cages auction

The kidsoutofcages_auction on Instagram aims to help children separated from their families along our southern border. The auction was organized by local Madeline Backman, a stay at home mom of two who felt like she needed to do more than just stand by and watch the news stories flood in. So she is auctioning off local items, with 100 percent of proceeds donated to RAICES Texas and the ACLU, both of which are fighting to reunite families.

“The stories are heartbreaking and I saw friends and artists using their skills to help,” said Backman, who grew up in Ukiah and moved to Petaluma six years ago with her husband. “I thought the best thing I could do was use my organizational skills to raise money by starting an Instagram-based auction.”

In her short time here in Petaluma she learned that our local businesses are a giving bunch and were happy to help.

“Friends and strangers have really stepped up to help and donate,” Backman said. “Michelle Kelly and Jenny Griffo have been huge supporters.”

Auction items include everything from handcrafted leather bags to original artwork and jewelry to workout classes to photo sessions. High bidders will be asked to donate directly to RAICES Texas (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services), which is the largest legal aid service for immigrants in Texas; or the ACLU, and then submit their donation receipts to Backman for verification.

Griffo Distillery has offered up a private tour and tasting for eight people hosted by Master Distiller Mike Griffo. The tour will end with hand-crafted cocktails. Rumor has it that Griffo may even offer a second tour to anyone willing to match the highest bid.

Other food-related items include a bag of house-roasted Acre coffee beans and an Acre hydro bottle; a magnum of 2017 Domaine Mouton Givry 1er Cru Les Grands Pretans, donated by Karen Prus it is not something that is often available in the US; and a gift pack of a ceramic mug by Heather Fordham Ceramics and an herbal tea blend and tea strainer from Herb Folk Medicine.

Finally, Griffo and Whisper Sisters are joining forces to offer a cocktail party with Griffo cocktails and delicious small bites for 10 at Whisper Sisters.

The auction started last weekend and will end this Saturday, July 6, at noon. Items are still being posted so check kidsoutofcages_auction on Instagram for a complete list of auction items as well as instructions on how to bid.

For those looking to donate auction items, click on the link on the Instagram page, or contact Backman directly at madeline.backman@gmail.com.