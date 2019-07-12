The ultimate guide to Petaluma’s farmers markets

Petaluma is privileged to have a robust bounty of local farms from which we can pluck the freshest of produce. During the summer months, there are multiple opportunities each week to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with baked goods, locally sourced meats and unusual prepared foods.

Tuesday: East Side Farmers Market

This is our city’s one year-round market. Come rain or shine, you can always find about 40 vendors on site at Lucchesi Park. Operated by the nonprofit Agricultural Community Events, which also hosts farmers markets in Novato, Santa Rosa and Cotati, shoppers can expect to find a few sources for fresh produce at this market. There is also organic eggs and meats, coffee and tea, artisan goods and, quite often, live music.

When: Every Tuesday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., year round

Where: Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Wednesday: Farmers market in Theatre Square

Running just June through August, the Wednesday night farmers market at Theatre Square is fleeting but fun. In addition to traditional vendors for fruits and vegetable, there is also live music planned weekly, including The Buckeye Boys on July 17 and Fog Rock and Party Band on July 24. Often, there are also activities designed just for kids, such as a traveling fair on July 24, or the visit from Aladdin and Jasmine on Aug. 7.

When: Every Wednesday, through Aug. 28, 4:30-8 p.m.

Where: Theatre Square, 140 Second St.

Saturday: Farmers market in Walnut Park

Dating back to 1987, this is one of Sonoma County’s oldest farmers markets. Every Saturday from May through November, dozens of vendors pack Walnut Park, peddling produce, fresh dairy products, meats and artisan crafts. A rotating line of musicians perform in the charming gazebo, and the nearby playground makes it a perfect stop for families with young children. There are plenty of prepared food options as well, so bring a blanket and have a picnic.

When: Saturdays, May through November, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Walnut Park, corner of D Street and Petaluma Boulevard.