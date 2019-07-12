Photos: Penngrove Independence Day BBQ

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 12, 2019, 11:23AM

Even though we’ve attended the Penngrove Independence Day parade and barbecue for many years, other than picking up our lunch plates, we gave little thought as to what went into making all that great chicken and deep-pit beef.

Hosted by the Penngrove Social Firemen, many of whom are longtime volunteers, the hundreds of pounds of beef and chicken take two days to prepare. Almost everything used by the volunteer pitmasters is custom made, by hand, by people who follow the same recipes that their parents and grandparents pioneered. The result is a barbecue that feeds hundreds and brings the whole community together.

The Penngrove Social Firemen are always looking for new members to join and help carry on these traditions. Visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org for information about the history, upcoming events and membership application. Penngrove residency is not required.

