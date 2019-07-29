Pearl, HenHouse team up for special dinner

Usually only open for breakfast and lunch, Pearl will join forces with HenHouse Brewing to offer a special beer-paired dinner on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., with seating both inside and outside at Pearl’s 1st & G Street location.

Although the menu may get a tweak here or there as the event draws closer, due to Pearl’s efforts to always offer fresh locally sourced ingredients, the proposed menu draws equally from the indoor wood oven and the outdoor grill, with a few extras at the “cold station.”

Pearl’s food is always great, no matter what they are serving, but as of now, the planned offers from the outdoor grill include BBQ oysters with harissa gribiche, grilled squid with shell beans and salsa verde and summer corn on the cob with dukkah rub. From the indoor wood oven, we can expect open face trout sandwich with smashed tomato and Syrian lamb flatbread with pine nuts, pomegranate molasses and herb salad.

And from the cold station, Tunisian gazpacho and ancient grain & stone fruit salad

Reservations are highly recommended as they help the folks at Pearl know what to expect as far as attendance. In addition, for those would prefer wine to beer, those will available for pairing too. Additionally, there will be live music.

Tickets are $55 and are available at www.pearlpetaluma.com.