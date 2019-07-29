Summer’s best food events

You may just be lucky enough to nab one of the remaining spaces for tonight’s “A Midsummer’s Night Picnic” at Pearl, located at 1st and G streets. A paired dinner affair with HenHouse Brewing, this is a unique opportunity to either try Pearl for the first time, or for those that are already fans, see what their dinner menu looks like when they extend their hours into the evening, which is quite rare.

With dishes coming from both the indoor wood oven and outdoor grill, paired with either beer or wine, A Midsummer’s Night Picnic is the perfect title. Tickets are $55 and are available at www.pearlpetaluma.com, although with such short notice, I would recommend calling to make sure they can accommodate you.

Elks anniversary

Petaluma Elks Lodge No. 901 is celebrating their 115 year anniversary, having been instituted in Petaluma in July of 1904. Although we’ve already missed their July 20 Birthday Bash, the Elks are putting on a special Prime Rib Dinner to the benefit the Elks National Foundation on Friday, July 26, starting at 7 p.m., although I’d venture to guess they’ll be open a little earlier for cocktail hour.

Chef Rob Ferrando will be at the helm, with tickets running just $25 per person, with limited seating, so reservations are required. Visit www.elks901.org for more info and to purchase tickets.

Wilmar BBQ

The Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 53rd Annual Chicken BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holy Ghost Hall (also known to locals at Portuguese Hall) at the corner of Bodega and Eucalyptus Avenue. Dinner includes barbecue chicken, salad, beans, a roll and milk.

For those that prefer an adult beverage, there will be a no-host bar for beer and wine, as well as sodas and water. Along with live music, there will be plenty of kids’ activities, including fire engine rides, along with silent auctions and multiple major prize and cash raffles. If you can’t stay, you can pick your order up to go, which we have done regularly as these dinners make for great leftovers.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for kids 12 and under. Credit cards accepted. Visit www.wilmarfire.com for more info.

Alice Waters dinner

The Farmer’s Guild Summer Soiree is Sunday, July 8, starting at 4 p.m. with happy hour, followed at 5 p.m. by dinner. Along with dinner and drinks, there will be a silent auction as well as tours of 5 Springs Farm on Adobe Road, which is this year’s host. For tickets and info visit www.farmersguild.org.

Since last column’s announcement, the Farmer’s Guild Summer Soiree has added more info, including the announcement of Chef Jodie Rubin, from Bodega Bay, as the main chef for the evening and musical guests Jules Broussard Trio. The biggest news is that the evening’s special guest will be none other than Alice Waters of Chez Panisse fame.

Corda dinner

Another great event put on by our local Elks Lodge is the yearly Corda Dinner, which this year falls on Friday, Aug. 2, with dinner starting at 6 p.m. Talk to anyone who has been and they will tell you, this is a meal not to be missed. This family style Italian sausage dinner is only $15 per person but again, with limited seating, reservations are required.