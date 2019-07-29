Cocktail hour at Rosen’s

The Art & Garden festival has become a downtown staple in mid-July over the past decade and a half. A fundraiser for the Petaluma Downtown Association, it is a fun mix of house and garden wares, live music and great local food and drink.

This year we arrived early so we could visit the many restaurant and catering friends who were setting up, which included Stockhome, Preferred Sonoma Caters, War Wagon BBQ, Penngrove Market, Gator’s, Brasil BBQ, Sonoma Spice Queen, Mariposa Ice Creamery and Wine by the Slice, just to name a few. Once the event is up and running, these folks have no time to visit but in the early morning hours, it is a great time for me to visit with them and find out anything new that might be coming down the pike.

We also wanted to buy our food tickets before the line got long and due to the event’s growing popularity, we were glad we did.

Once the event started, we visited with the multiples of friends we ran into while meandering around and traded our tickets in for ridiculously good ribs, smoked beans and summer corn from War Wagon BBQ, spectacular sausage paella from Gerard’s Paella of Santa Rosa and savory beef and lamb kebab “tacos” from Stockhome, where recent Michelin Bib Gourmand winner Chef Roberth Sundell was front and center to meet, greet and serve his customers.

Speaking of paella, we recently returned from Spain, where each of the half-dozen times we tried paella, I would proclaim that either I must not be much of a paella guy or else “that stuff I had in Petaluma a while back was truly spectacular.”

After devouring a steaming bowl of paella from Garard’s, I know it is the latter. I am a huge fan of paella but find our Northern California version more to my liking than what we came across in Spain, as crazy as that might seem.

For drinks we enjoyed a couple beers from HenHouse and 101 North, plus cocktail samples from Sonoma Coast Spirits and Griffo. However, the heat was starting to get to us and because we were visiting with friends and wanted to sit down and chat, we decided to head elsewhere for a tall cool one or two.

Although we did not have a chance to stop in to visit Billie from Rosen’s 256 North, after an hour of walking around, Rosen’s seemed like the perfect choice for a cocktail, so we headed over to 256 Petaluma Boulevard North to see what they could throw together for us.

Although “closed” for a private event, Rosen’s is large enough that owner Jan let us sit at the end of the bar closest to the door. The cocktails we were treated to at Rosen’s really blew us all away, even those of us who prefer a cold beer to a mixed libation.

However, to start, two of us went simple – one with a pint of beer and other a glass of port. The beer was HenHouse’s current “Stoked on…”, their single hop series, which is a great way to learn which hops you like and do not like. This iteration was Stoked on Belma, which is a hop with mild citrus, melon and grapefruit notes, but is especially well known for the aroma of strawberries.