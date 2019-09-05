Duke’s Spirited Cocktails is coming to Petaluma

When I first put to print that Duke’s Spirited Cocktails of Healdsburg was expanding to Petaluma, into the old Tuttle Drugs location, I was told through the grapevine that they were not ready to make any official announcements. Well, that was back in mid-April and unless I missed it, I never saw any official announcements. Nonetheless, Greg Randall noticed a “Public Notice of Application to Sell Alcoholic Beverages” from the window of 132 Keller St. that listed Duke’s Tiki as the incoming business. So although they do not seem to have made an official announcement, I’d say the cat is out of the bag that Duke’s will bring a tiki bar to Petaluma. However, according to what someone was told while visiting Duke’s in Healdsburg, the new location likely won’t open until 2020 as they are first working to expand the north county location. Hopefully they won’t wait too long because it’s hard to beat the wave of excitement when Petaluma diners learn there is a new and exciting place opening soon.

Closures coming

We have good news and bad news from hidden gem Twisted 2. The good news: It was recently featured in Wine Spectator magazine. I’m not sure what for, but it must have been about what we already know, which is that Julie Warner’s food is spectacular and Dick Warner’s wine pairings are second to none. Located in the breezeway of the Lan Mart, which runs between Petaluma Boulevard and Kentucky Street, Twisted 2 only has a few tables and is only open Thursday-Saturday for dinners, so reservations are required and these days are getting harder and harder to come by.

This is due in large part to the bad news: The Warners are selling Twisted 2 and moving on to greener pastures, to be closer to their kids and grandkids. They don’t have a buyer just yet but will likely close their doors within a few months even without a new owner. We have already made two separate dinner reservations in order to say thank you and goodbye — I suggest you do the same. In case you missed my past article, dinners are a four-course prix fixe menu, but with a choice for each of the courses for $78 and a wine-pairing option for $120. Considering how good the food is and how healthy the pours are, it’s actually a bargain. I cannot stress enough that you should opt for the wine pairing because nobody pairs like Dick does and nobody has a selection of nearly unavailable wines quite like Twisted 2. You can also purchase just about anything you taste, which is a great way to find special wines for later. You can visit twisted2.net to view a recent menu, although with Julie picking fresh veggies daily and constantly updating her larder, so you may find things slightly different on the night you visit. We don’t even bother checking the menu ahead of time anymore because of our trust in Julie’s menu choices. So, more importantly, call 789-9914 for reservations but have several dates picked out. The restaurant is tiny so it’s rare you’ll get your first choice.

Giacomo’s Ristorante & Pizzeria has also announced that they are selling, but will remain open until the end of the year. Filling Petaluma’s east side Italian cuisine needs for as long as I can remember at 2000 Lakeville Highway, the kitchen and staff are ready for retirement.