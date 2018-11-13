(1 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(2 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(3 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(4 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(5 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(6 of ) Grand Marshal Terry Parks at the 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(7 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(8 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(9 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(10 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(11 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(12 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(13 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(14 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(15 of ) Sonoma County Sheriff-Elect, Mark Essick at the 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(16 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(17 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(18 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(19 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(20 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(21 of ) City of Petaluma councilmember, Chris Albertson at the 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(22 of ) City of Petaluma councilmember, Kathy Miller at the 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(23 of ) City of Petaluma councilmember, Mike Healy at the 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(24 of ) City of Petaluma councilmember, Dave King at the 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(25 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(26 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(27 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(28 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(29 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(30 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(31 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(32 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(33 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(34 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(35 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(36 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(37 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(38 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(39 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(40 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(41 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(42 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(43 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(44 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(45 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.
(46 of ) The 2018 Petaluma Veteran's Parade held in downtown Petaluma, CA. JIM JOHNSON for the Argus Courier.