(1 of ) 1911 Buckingham Lane is a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on the market in East Petaluma for $825,000. Take a peek inside. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(2 of ) A two car garage outside of the 2,140 square foot home. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(3 of ) A beautiful landscaped front yard at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(4 of ) A fireplace warms the formal living room at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(5 of ) 1911 Buckingham Lane was built in 2000 and is filled with designer touches and light. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(6 of ) A sunny spot for your morning coffee and crosswords at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(7 of ) A gourmet kitchen at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(8 of ) The kitchen flows into the family room at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(9 of ) A stainless-steel refrigerator in the kitchen at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(10 of ) Sliding glass doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(11 of ) A crisp white contemporary design with a mixture of natural and recessed lighting. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(12 of ) 1911 Buckingham Lane is conveniently located minutes away from Highway 101. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(13 of ) A ceiling fan keeps things cool and comfortable in a bedroom at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(14 of ) An en suite bathroom with his and hers sinks and a separate vanity at 1911 Buckingham Lane in Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(15 of ) A stall shower and separate soaking tub in the master bathroom. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(16 of ) A children's bedroom at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(17 of ) A sunny bedroom at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(18 of ) A clean contemporary bathroom at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(19 of ) The laundry room at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(20 of ) A shady spot for dining al fresco. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(21 of ) Room for an outdoor patio set, fire-pit, and a few raised beds in the backyard at 1911 Buckingham Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Jeffrey Lokey/ Pacific Union International, pacificunion.com, 707-939-9500. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)