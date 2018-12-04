(1 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(2 of ) An LED tree created by rigged art. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(3 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(4 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(5 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(6 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(7 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(8 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(9 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(10 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(11 of ) Octavia Churin, 2, was delighted by the "snow" falling in the courtyard. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(12 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(13 of ) 5-year-old Nathaniel Schroeder sits on Santa's lap. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(14 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(15 of ) Local photographer, Victoria Webb holds her daughter, Octavia Churin, 2, as they gaze at the vast display of trees. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(16 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(17 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(18 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(19 of ) Megan Ancheta holds her daughter, Matilda, 1, as they check out all the decorated Christmas trees. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(20 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(21 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(22 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(23 of ) A tree sewn by Stitch Craft, a local sewing store in downtown Petaluma. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(24 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(25 of ) Faustino's Floral Arrangements was one of the local shops at the market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(26 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(27 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(28 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(29 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(30 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(31 of ) The crowd stops to listen to Christmas carols. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(32 of ) A tree by The Rwanda School Project. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(33 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(34 of ) The Festival of Trees at the Hotel Petaluma is an annual event by the Fabulous Women where people can bid on various decorated trees donated by local businesses. The proceeds go to charitable causes. The two-day event included a visit by Santa Claus, live music and a holiday market. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)