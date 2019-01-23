(1 of ) 6005 Bodega Ave. is a unique three-bedroom, three-bathroom A-frame farmhouse on the market in Petaluma for $960,000. Take a peek inside. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(2 of ) A barn-like exposed beam ceiling at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(3 of ) 6005 Bodega Ave. sits on a 3.97-acre lot in rural Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(4 of ) Tiered decks surround 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(5 of ) A second-story deck with pastoral Petaluma views. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(6 of ) The dining room and circular staircase at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(7 of ) Large picture windows unite interior and exterior living spaces at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(8 of ) A skylight illuminates the kitchen at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(9 of ) A cozy breakfast nook at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(10 of ) A sun-room at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(11 of ) A second-story family room at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(12 of ) A white-washed wood paneled ceiling in a bedroom at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(13 of ) Room for a large living room set at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(14 of ) A smaller bedroom in need of a little TLC at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(15 of ) His and hers vanities in a bathroom at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(16 of ) One of three bathrooms at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(17 of ) A traditional bathroom at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(18 of ) A mural adorns the wall of the paved patio at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(19 of ) 6005 Bodega Ave. includes multiple greenhouses and workshops. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(20 of ) The outbuildings at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(21 of ) A rustic red barn at 6005 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. Property listed by Denise Lucchesi/Century 21 Bundesen, 707-769-9000. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)