(1 of ) 711 D St. is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1877 farmhouse on the market in Petaluma for $1,960,000. Take a peek inside. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(2 of ) A view of 711 D Street at dusk. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(3 of ) Room for a grand piano in the study at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(4 of ) A completely remodeled bathroom with decorative floor tiles and a large tub for soaking. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(5 of ) Cozy up in the sun room with a good book at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(6 of ) A blend of classic and modern design details in the living room at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(7 of ) A fireplace warms the living room at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(8 of ) A fountain designed by a local artist in the backyard at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(9 of ) Mature rose buses in the garden at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(10 of ) A large landscaped yard at 711 D St. in Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(11 of ) A raised bed garden at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(12 of ) A pizza oven in the backyard at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(13 of ) A garden path at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(14 of ) A covered patio at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(15 of ) The laundry room at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(16 of ) An outdoor kitchen at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(17 of ) A mosaic wall in the garden at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(18 of ) The dining room at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(19 of ) A remodeled bathroom with decorative tile-work and a walk-in shower at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(20 of ) Hardwood floors run throughout 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(21 of ) The country kitchen at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(22 of ) A window seat at 711 D St., Petaluma. Property listed by Peg and Jeremy King/ Coldwell Banker, coldwellbanker.com, (707) 769-4328. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)