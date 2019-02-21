(1 of ) 1436 Sarkesian Drive is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,173 square foot remodeled home on the market in Petaluma for $595,000. Take a peek inside. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(2 of ) 1436 Sarkesian Drive features a two car garage. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(3 of ) A warm and inviting main entrance to 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(4 of ) A blue door beckons you into the home. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(5 of ) A fireplace warms the living room at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(6 of ) 1436 Sarkesian Drive was built in 1965 and has been updated throughout. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(7 of ) Wide doorways unite living spaces at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(8 of ) A gas stove and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(9 of ) 1436 Sarkesian Drive has been freshly painted and features new windows throughout. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(10 of ) Refinished original hardwood floors run throughout the home. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(11 of ) A child's bedroom at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(12 of ) A stylish guest bedroom at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(13 of ) A sleek modern bathroom with stone counter-tops at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(14 of ) The master suite at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(15 of ) A second bathroom at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(16 of ) A cozy bit of patio space for enjoying your morning coffee. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(17 of ) A generous yard, idea for children and pets at 1436 Sarkesian Drive, Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(18 of ) 1436 Sarkesian Drive sits on a 1,173 square foot lot in Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(19 of ) A fire pit at 1436 Sarkesian Drive in Petaluma. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(20 of ) 1436 Sarkesian Drive is close to public transportation and shopping. Property listed by Angela Isola/ Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)