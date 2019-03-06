(1 of ) 328 Jacquelyn Lane is a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,510 square foot modern home on the market in Petaluma for $869,000. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(2 of ) The unique modern property stands out among its neighbors. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(3 of ) A warm and inviting living room at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(4 of ) Wood laminate floors in the great room at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(5 of ) A formal dining area at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(6 of ) One of three bathrooms at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(7 of ) A showcase fireplace in the living room at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(8 of ) Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(9 of ) A breakfast bar in the kitchen at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(10 of ) Stainless-steel appliances and granite slab counters in the kitchen at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(11 of ) Plantation shutters and patio access in the kitchen at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(12 of ) An easy open floor plan with spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(13 of ) His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(14 of ) A sleek modern office at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(15 of ) A walk-in closet at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(16 of ) The master suite at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(17 of ) His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(18 of ) A stall shower and tub for soaking at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(19 of ) A bright and cheery bedroom at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(20 of ) The laundry room at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(21 of ) One of four bedrooms at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(22 of ) Plenty of room for a workshop in the garage at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(23 of ) The bakcyard patio at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(24 of ) A bit of green space for kids and pets. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(25 of ) 328 Jacquelyn Lane is close to a community green space, playground and picnic area. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS
(26 of ) The shared community lawn at 328 Jacquelyn Lane, Petaluma. Property listed by Michael Viani/Redfin, redfin.com, 707-416-0918. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS