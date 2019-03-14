(1 of ) 6864 Eagle Ridge Road is a 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,089 square foot home on the market in Penngrove for $1,195,000. Take a peek inside! Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(2 of ) Panoramic views from the deck at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(3 of ) 6864 Eagle Ridge Road sits on a private 3.08 acre ridge-line property in Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(4 of ) Stay warm by the fire-pit on cold Sonoma County nights. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(5 of ) Solar panels defray electrical costs at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(6 of ) Multiple tiered decks surround 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(7 of ) Room for a patio set, barbecue and a large picnic table on the expansive decks at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(8 of ) Large picture windows frame treetop views at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(9 of ) An easy open floor plan at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(10 of ) A fireplace warms the living room at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(11 of ) Plenty of room for entertaining guests at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(12 of ) The dining area of the great room at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(13 of ) Room for a home theater at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(14 of ) A mixture of natural an recessed lighting in the great room at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(15 of ) A gas cook-top on the kitchen island at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(16 of ) Plenty of cabinet space for storing kitchen odds and ends at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(17 of ) Sliding doors connect interior and exterior living spaces at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(18 of ) A light-filled master suite at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(19 of ) A spacious walk-in shower in the master bathroom at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(20 of ) An office or optional bedroom at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(21 of ) The laundry room at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(22 of ) A spacious guest bedroom at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(23 of ) A light-filled child's bedroom at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(24 of ) His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 6864 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(25 of ) The downstairs entertainment suite could double as a grandparent's quarters with its own private entrance. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(26 of ) The entertainment suite has its own half bathroom. Property listed by Rob Sullivan/Vanguard Properties, vanguardproperties.com, 707-789-0400. (Courtesy of BAREIS MLS)