It’s time for nominations for the Petaluma Community Awards.
Fill out a nomination form at petalumachamber.com in the following categories:
Citizen of the Year goes to any Petaluma area resident, age 18 or older, who exemplifies civic responsibility through outstanding service and involvement in the community.
-Award for Excellence Large Business singles out a for-profit business with 40 or more employees, in operation for at least 5 years and not recognized for 10 years.
-Award for Excellence Small Business recognizes a for-profit operation with 39 or less employees in operation for at least three years.
-Award for Service to Youth goes to a Petaluma resident who is at least 18 and not currently a paid employee of a nonprofit organization and has not been recognized in the past 10 years.
-Award for Excellence in Service to Seniors goes to a Petaluma area resident who is also at least 18 years of age, not currently employed by a nonprofit organization that could be deemed a conflict of interest and who acts as an advocate for a better quality of life for Petaluma seniors.
-Volunteer of the Year goes to a resident who is at least 18 and not a paid employee of a nonprofit.
-Award for Excellence in Education goes to a Petaluma area resident, at least 18 years old with an active role in Petaluma area education.
Nominations are due Feb. 22. A selection committee reviews the nominees to select this year’s winners.
Honorees will be announced in the paper and at an awards gala on April 18.