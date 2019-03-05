Petalumans woke up to a fresh rainfall today, after record precipitation in February when 9.8 inches fell in East Petaluma. That’s up from .46 inches in 2018, and 8.71 inches in 2017, according to the University of California Cooperative Extension.
Petaluma will see gusts of 9 to 15 mph today, a far cry from the high winds of last week. That could jump to 25 mph this evening, when there is 100 percent chance of rain according to the National Weather Service.
The wet weather helped snarl the morning commute through the Novato Narrows, adding around 25 minutes of drive time for those headed to San Francisco.
The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, with thunderstorms possible before 5 p.m. Up to an inch of rain could drop on Petaluma during this storm system.
All the rain has left Sonoma County reservoirs thriving. Lake Sonoma was at 102.6 percent capacity on Feb. 25, while Lake Mendocino sat at 107.2 percent.