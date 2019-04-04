3 fun foodie events to do this week in Petaluma

Tonight, April 4, is Brewsters’ fifth Makers Series Dinner, featuring Sonoma Springs Brewing Co. Seating is quite limited but there still may be a few seats available, so call now. We attended last month’s dinner and it was worth every penny of the $65 admission price. The menu includes a “welcome beer” while meeting the other attendees, before guests will enjoy a little gem salad paired with a Kolsch, followed by Nashville hot chicken legs with Wagging the Dog IPA, then pork tenderloin with Captain Save A’mo Imperial IPA, and finishing out with warmed Nicasio Square dessert with a barrel-aged Imperial Stout. brewstersbeergarden.com

Rosen’s 256 North will host Brett Rollag’s sprint car racing kick-off party on Saturday, April 6, with live music, happy hour prices on food and cocktails from 2-5 p.m., raffle prizes and a photo op with Brett’s #27 car before it gets all muddied up during the upcoming dirt track season at the Petaluma Speedway, which was supposed to start last weekend, but was rained out. If the weather permits, racing will start back up this Saturday. If you have never been to the track, I highly recommend at least one visit. The races are a classic part of Petaluma and may not be around forever. And trust me, watching the races in person is much better than just listening from a distance to the cars racing around each Saturday night. petaluma-speedway.com

The Petaluma Woman’s Club’s Sips and Bites event is this Sunday, April 7, at their clubhouse on B Street. Tickets are still available, with two different two hour serving times. One is from 2 to 4 p.m. while the other is from 4 to 6 p.m. There are too many participates to mention, but some highlights will be Chili Joe’s, Petaluma Pie, Quinua, Sonoma Coast Spirits and Stockhome. Tickets are $25 and available at pwc-sips-and-bites.eventbrite.com or by calling 799-0315. Proceeds go to support Mentor Me, as well as renovation for the PWC’s 106 year-old historic clubhouse. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.