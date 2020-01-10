Subscribe

Turkish Cuisine and Cultural Festival set for Jan. 12 in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
January 10, 2020, 9:48AM
Few things bring people together quite like food. Whether it was Anthony Bourdain trotting the globe or Guy Fieri driving around our vast country, no matter where they visited, and no matter how different and diverse their hosts may have been, they all came together around food. Aiming to do just that, recent Turkish immigrant and Petaluma transplant Firuze Gokce, is bringing the Turkish Cuisine and Culture Festival to WORK Petaluma (10 4th Street) this Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Although hummus, kababs, and baklava are familiar foods, having been adopted in the U.S. beyond just Turkish restaurants, Turkish cuisine draws from centuries of distant conquests and is a blend of dozens, if not hundreds of cultures, so can be seen throughout many other cuisines, both near and far.

Turkish cuisine is highly influenced by the Ottoman Empire, which was established in 1299 in modern day Turkey and lasted until shortly after WWI, when the Republic of Turkey was establish. At its height, the Ottoman Empire surrounded the Black Sea, and reached as far north as modern day Austria, as far south as the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea and stretched across North Africa almost all the way to the Gibraltar Straits. Because of the longevity of the Ottoman Empire’s 600 years and its geographic breadth, Turkish cuisine is said to be a mix of hundreds of historic cuisines, and has in turn influenced cuisines throughout the Mediterranean, East Europe, the Balkans, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Modern day Turkey is roughly twice the size and population as California and boasts vastly different cuisines depending on which area you visit or where you favorite Turkish restaurant traces its roots. In the west, the spices are lighter, and they are known for veggie stews and koftes (meatballs), as well as sharing dishes with Aegean Sea neighbor Greece, such as dolmas. Along the Black Sea, fish is a staple, as are corn based dishes. Favorite dishes in the south are familiar to most Americans as this is where we get Turkish kababs and baklava.

The organizer herself moved to Petaluma 4 years ago, after working remotely for the software and marketing company Affmeter, which markets website analytical tools. With increasing trips to the US for conventions and face to face meetings with clients, moving to the U.S. became key. Firuze and her husband wanted to be close to Silicon Valley because they are both tech entrepreneurs. As avid listeners of tech broadcasts on Petaluma’s Twit.tv, they were always hearing from owner and Bay Area tech broadcasting legend Leo Laporte about how beautiful Petaluma is. “When the time came, we had no doubt about moving to Petaluma,” says Firuze. “And here we are. We love the people of Petaluma and how they make this town amazing.” Firuze currently works as a startup advisor, helping startups navigate through the process of starting up and marketing themselves.

Firuze was invited to join the board of directors of recently formed Empowering Turkish-American Community (ETAC) by her mentor Hulya Koc, a successful businesswoman who has been in the U.S. for more than 40 years. Firuze joined ETAC to help them with marketing, which led her to organize multicultural events, such as this weekend’s gathering, which is co-sponsored by ETAC and WORK Petaluma.

ETAC was formed in April 2019 with the goal of “empowering and enriching the lives of the Turkish-American Community and the Community at large” in part by “sharing educational, recreational, cultural, occupational and social experiences.” In the short time they have been in existence, they have already been able to open the first Turkish-American community center in Northern California, in Dublin.

“We believe that food is an amazing way to get connected and learn about other cultures,” Firuze tells me. “Petaluma and Sonoma, in general, are a melting pot for many different cultures. That is why we as a family moved to this vibrant, colorful, amazing place that is full of open-hearted people, respect, love, and kindness.”

“So far, many of my friends from WORK Petaluma have tasted Turkish food and Turkish coffee at my brunch and dinner parties and they liked it very much,” she continues. “When I was talking about the idea of having a Turkish Food Festival in Dublin, they begged me to have it in Petaluma. When my dear friend and owner of WORK Petaluma, Natasha offered to sponsor the event, my board jumped at the opportunity to have our festival here in Petaluma.”

Preparing the food for the Turkish Cuisine & Culture Festival, Nilgun Tezey Ozer will be using traditional recipes handed down through her family, with a bit of help in the kitchen from volunteers. Along with being an amazing cook, Nilgun is also the Director of the Mesa Engineering Program at San Francisco State University, which assists underrepresented students pursue studies in mathematics, engineering and science.

The buffet menu will include Circassian chicken, barbunya pilaki, carrot salad with yogurt and mint, bulgur and vegetable pilaf, baked pastries filled with potato and cheese, eggplant and red cabbage salads, water borek (a stuffed pastry) with cheese, muhammara (a traditional Turkish dip made of dried peppers, ground walnuts, breadcrumbs and olive oil), Dolmades and Turkish sponge cake.

Nilgun explains, “Circassian chicken (Çerkez tavu’u) is traditional dish. It is a rich paste made with crushed walnuts, chicken, and stock thickened with stale bread. It’s served cold as an appetizer and makes a great dish for entertaining. The Circassians were a tribal people historically inhabiting the stretch of land separating the Black Sea with the Caspian Sea (known as the Caucasus). They were relocated to Turkey on the 21st of May, 1864. My grandma Rukiye Melek was one of those people relocated to Istanbul. The original family recipe will be used for preparing the food. This secret original recipe is shared with the family members only.” (If the name ‘Caucasus’ sounds familiar that is because it is the base for the term “Caucasian.”)

“Barbunya pilaki is one of the most common olive oil dishes in Turkey,” Nilgun continues. “And Turkish bulgur and vegetable pilaf (Meyhane Pilavi) is a very traditional dish from the central and southeast Anatolia region of Turkey. Muhammara (Cevizli Kozlenmis Biber) is a spread from the Gaziantep and Hatay region (both of which boarder Syria.) It may be a cross-over with Lebanese culture although Turkish style muhammara uses fire-roasted red bell pepper instead of red-paper paste.”

“Dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) are similar to the dolmas of Greek and Armenian cultures, however Turkish style dolmades include additional ingredients such as currants, pine-nuts and dry herbs such as old spice, mint, and cinnamon.”

Along with a buffet of Turkish food and drink, there will be live Turkish music at the festival. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com by searching “Petaluma Turkish Cuisine and Culture Festival.” Tickets are $35 for a single ticket, $50 for two, and $10 for a child.

“I always love cultural exchanges and mashups,” explains Firuze. “Turkey had 200 different civilizations passing on its land which makes Asia Minor a very special place to be born in. Our food, culture, and art are all about combinations and connections. I am so excited about this event because I can share food and love with more people.”

Learning about and embracing an unfamiliar culture is a great way to start the new year. Having just purchased a new language learning program, I could not help myself from wishing Firuze “Mutlu Yillar,” which is “Happy new year” in Turkish. Her response was enthusiastic. “I appreciate your courtesy of writing to me in Turkish!” which certainly left me feeling like I had started off the new year off on the right foot.

