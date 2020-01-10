Turkish Cuisine and Cultural Festival set for Jan. 12 in Petaluma

Few things bring people together quite like food. Whether it was Anthony Bourdain trotting the globe or Guy Fieri driving around our vast country, no matter where they visited, and no matter how different and diverse their hosts may have been, they all came together around food. Aiming to do just that, recent Turkish immigrant and Petaluma transplant Firuze Gokce, is bringing the Turkish Cuisine and Culture Festival to WORK Petaluma (10 4th Street) this Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Although hummus, kababs, and baklava are familiar foods, having been adopted in the U.S. beyond just Turkish restaurants, Turkish cuisine draws from centuries of distant conquests and is a blend of dozens, if not hundreds of cultures, so can be seen throughout many other cuisines, both near and far.

Turkish cuisine is highly influenced by the Ottoman Empire, which was established in 1299 in modern day Turkey and lasted until shortly after WWI, when the Republic of Turkey was establish. At its height, the Ottoman Empire surrounded the Black Sea, and reached as far north as modern day Austria, as far south as the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea and stretched across North Africa almost all the way to the Gibraltar Straits. Because of the longevity of the Ottoman Empire’s 600 years and its geographic breadth, Turkish cuisine is said to be a mix of hundreds of historic cuisines, and has in turn influenced cuisines throughout the Mediterranean, East Europe, the Balkans, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Modern day Turkey is roughly twice the size and population as California and boasts vastly different cuisines depending on which area you visit or where you favorite Turkish restaurant traces its roots. In the west, the spices are lighter, and they are known for veggie stews and koftes (meatballs), as well as sharing dishes with Aegean Sea neighbor Greece, such as dolmas. Along the Black Sea, fish is a staple, as are corn based dishes. Favorite dishes in the south are familiar to most Americans as this is where we get Turkish kababs and baklava.

The organizer herself moved to Petaluma 4 years ago, after working remotely for the software and marketing company Affmeter, which markets website analytical tools. With increasing trips to the US for conventions and face to face meetings with clients, moving to the U.S. became key. Firuze and her husband wanted to be close to Silicon Valley because they are both tech entrepreneurs. As avid listeners of tech broadcasts on Petaluma’s Twit.tv, they were always hearing from owner and Bay Area tech broadcasting legend Leo Laporte about how beautiful Petaluma is. “When the time came, we had no doubt about moving to Petaluma,” says Firuze. “And here we are. We love the people of Petaluma and how they make this town amazing.” Firuze currently works as a startup advisor, helping startups navigate through the process of starting up and marketing themselves.

Firuze was invited to join the board of directors of recently formed Empowering Turkish-American Community (ETAC) by her mentor Hulya Koc, a successful businesswoman who has been in the U.S. for more than 40 years. Firuze joined ETAC to help them with marketing, which led her to organize multicultural events, such as this weekend’s gathering, which is co-sponsored by ETAC and WORK Petaluma.

ETAC was formed in April 2019 with the goal of “empowering and enriching the lives of the Turkish-American Community and the Community at large” in part by “sharing educational, recreational, cultural, occupational and social experiences.” In the short time they have been in existence, they have already been able to open the first Turkish-American community center in Northern California, in Dublin.