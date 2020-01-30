Subscribe

Petaluma places hosting Super Bowl LIV parties

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
January 30, 2020, 3:07PM
For football fans, the first Sunday in February is usually as good as it gets when it comes to pomp and circumstance, as well as what seems to be a free-for-all in regards to pub fare, party snacks and drink specials. And in case you missed it, this year’s game is particularly important to the Bay Area because the San Francisco 49ers have clawed their way back to the Big Game after going without a winning season since 2013.

In fact, the Niners had more wins this season (13) than over the last three seasons combined (12), and more impressive than that, they earned a trip to the Super Bowl the very next year after their worst season in over a decade.

Other than the rare few who will get to travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Petalumans can find an excellent array of choices to watch the game from full-blown sports bars to more out-of-the-way spots that you might not have considered. However, before we call our server over to place an order for deep fried pickles and a cheap beer, let’s delve into a little Super Bowl history.

Starting with the event itself, although titled Super Bowl LIV, or 54 in Roman numerals, this is actually only the 50th Super Bowl in the merged NFL era. Prior to 1966, there was the National Football League and the American Football League. In 1966 they announced their merger and as part of that merger, agreed to continued separate league play until the 1970 season, other than the championship game between the two.

The games between the two leagues that culminated the 1966 and 1967 seasons were actually called the “AFL–NFL World Championship Game.” Although still separate leagues, starting in the 1968 season, the Big Game was retitled “Super Bowl III” and has retained that lineage ever since. The 1970 season’s Super Bowl (V) (played in 1971) was the first true NFL championship game, therefore making this weekend’s contest the 50th anniversary of the NFL’s true “modern era” Super Bowls.

That first game titled as “Super Bowl” (III) back in the 1968 season was actually played at Orange Bowl stadium in Florida, which was the home field of the Miami Dolphins before being replaced by Joe Robbie Stadium, which is where this year’s Super Bowl will be held. Joe Robbie was an attorney, politician and one of the founding members of the Miami Dolphin franchise back in 1965.

Currently named Hard Rock Stadium, for diehard football fans it will always be known as Joe Robbie Stadium, just as 3Com Park and Monster Park never quite stuck like “Candlestick Park.” Interestingly, for one regular season, Joe Robbie Stadium was renamed Landshark Stadium in conjunction with Jimmy Buffett’s Landshark Lager beer, which although credited to Margaritaville Brewing Co., is actually brewed by Anheuser-Busch.

This will be the stadium’s sixth Super Bowl party and is one of the Niners’ favorite big game venues. The first Super Bowl at Joe Robbie Stadium was in 1989 and saw the Niners take down the Cincinnati Bengals for the title for the third time in that decade, at the expert hands of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. With mostly the same roster, the Niners would return to the Super Bowl in 1990 to earn Joe Montana his fourth and final Super Bowl ring against the Denver Broncos at the Louisiana Superdome.

That game against the Broncos still ranks as the most lopsided score in Super Bowl history with the Niners winning 55-10. The Niners also hold the distinction of having won the Super Bowl with the highest combined score ever when they returned to Joe Robbie Stadium for the second time, in 1995, to defeat the San Diego Chargers 49-26. To say that the Niners have fond memories of Joe Robbie Stadium is an understatement.

Currently, the San Francisco 49ers hold the highest Super Bowl winning percentage of any team with more than two appearances, at 83% for their 6 appearances and 5 wins. Hopefully this weekend they can move that percentage up a bit more.

When it comes to Super Bowl snacks, the sky seems to be the limit. Personally, one of my favorite football meals, Super Bowl or not, is of a can of chili and a can of corn. Sometimes I will even go so far as to empty the cans into a bowl, mixing them together and heating the whole thing up.

However, more often, I simply alternate between spoonful’s from each can. No muss, no fuss, and other than a spoon, no dishes to wash. Nobody is as green as I. Along with a couple bottles of the Champagne of Beers, and I’m certainly living the high life over here at Casa de Porter.

The loud and proud sports watching venues in Petaluma are an exciting alternative to watching the game at home and not only have plenty of TV’s but along with turning up the volume, they amp up their menus too.

Beyond the Glory is clearly one of the places to be for those looking to really cheer on their Niners. They are so popular that reservations for the prix fix experience are required for seating in the bar area, which includes a killer Super Bowl buffet for bar patrons.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with the game and the appetizer buffet starting at 3:30 p.m. For the first half of the game the menu includes chips with salsa and guac, wings with multiple sauce options, poke tacos, prawn cocktails, calamari salad, sirloin skewers, lamb pops and baby back ribs.

Around half-time dinner is served – sirloin, chicken breasts, twice baked potatoes, mixed veggies, multiple salad options and a selection of bite-sized desserts. There is a reason why Beyond the Glory books up early and sells out each year. But even if they are sold out, they offer a wait list, plus the main dining room is open for walk-ins and will offer their regular menu service. Special thanks to owner Staci Inglin for getting me this info.

McNear’s is also a crowd favorite, starting with over 20 flat-screen TV’s. They will have discount beers and specialty cocktails but it is their international BBQ focused menu with smoked wings, Vietnamese baby back ribs, 1/2 jerk chickens and short rib dip with “pho” jus that caught my attention.

If you have not had McNear’s food in the past couple of years, you have been missing out on the great changes they have made to their menu. I particularly appreciate Chef Joe O’Donnell taking time out of his weekend to make sure I got the scoop on their Super Bowl plans.

Rosen’s 256 North is joining the fray this year according to manager Billie Bart, who always makes sure I am the first to know about any and all of Rosen’s specials. They will be running the game on all six of their big screens and along with drink specials (they make some seriously delicious cocktails) will be offering a $25 football buffet. Keep in mind this is no ordinary buffet – this is a Jan Rosen buffet.

Brewsters Beer Garden will also run specials all day, including $1 wings, $2 ribs and half-price HenHouse beers on tap. Thank you to general manager Benjamin Hetzel for being the first to respond to my request for Super Bowl party info.

Jamison’s Roaring Donkey is a great place to watch any sporting event and owner Brian Tatta was also quick to text me the flier for their “Bubble Dogs Super Bowl Party” featuring champagne and a hot dog buffet. Although I prefer the champagne of beers myself, any drink purchase will get you free access to the hot dog buffet.

Across Kentucky Street at Maguire’s, they will be serving up Bloody Mary meals, with your choice of a Bloody with either a slider or a chicken wing suspended above the glass on a stick. Due to the time it takes to make this drink, the $15 purchase price includes a Coors Light appetizer while you wait. This one, I have to see to believe.

The Block will also have a party going, with the sound turned up and drink specials.

As a half-time break, a quick Google search turned up the most popular Super Bowl snacks, which much to this wing-hater’s chagrin, starts with chicken wings. Next up seems to be dips, from guacamole to seven-layer dip to spinach artichoke dip. Regardless of the list, pizza always ranks pretty high although most of the parties I have attended seem to push that way down the list, replacing it with more interesting snacks such as pigs in a blanket, deviled eggs, nachos, sliders and BBQ in general.

Several lists I saw included something called buffalo chicken dip, which I can only assume offers the flavors of buffalo sauce and chicken wings but without the mess to the hands and face. This is an idea I could get behind.

The most telling and disappointing list I saw was one that listed Google’s most searched Super Bowl foods by state. Where multiple states awarded the No. 1 rank to things such as dips, pizza, cake and even Irish stew, California could not even muster up a fried variant, instead award top web search honors to “baked chicken breast.” Then again, at least it was not gluten-free pretzels (Massachusetts), granola bars (Mississippi) or Cobb salad (North Carolina).

Super Bowl Sunday can be a relatively light restaurant/bar day for most places, which is probably why you not only will not find the TVs on at TRAXX or Seared, but will not find their doors open at all. Good on them for giving their folks the day off to enjoy, or avoid the game, as they see fit. For those looking for a less rowdy Super Bowl viewing environ, there are some excellent options for good food and drink even, if you do not want to paint your face for the game.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse will have their couple of TV’s tuned in and will have a special on their wildly popular totchos, which are tater tot nachos, two orders for $20. Owner Pete tells me the Blue Buffalo Chicken and the Dirty South with pulled pork have been extremely popular. And newly announced, you can order BCR’s food delivered through Petaluma Food Taxi but get your order in early if you are hoping to dine on their great food at home this Sunday afternoon.

Pub Republic owner Jory tells me they are usually pretty quiet on Super Bowl Sunday, but for those that do venture out, she is running a happy hour menu and a relaxed setting to enjoy the game along great food and drink options. One of my favorite things at Pub Republic is their beer flights. This is a great way to taste through their tap selection while still being able to walk afterwards.

Although they have nothing special planned as of this writing, TAPS and Ray’s will have the game on and always offer great food and drink options.

Ernie’s Tin Bar will also have the TVs on, with the volume up, which seems to be the main distinction for these places over their regular football Sundays when games are on but usually muted.

Last, but certainly not least, I just learned about Sonny’s Grill, thanks to chef Jason Lee Baker reaching out through Facebook. Located at the Petaluma Golf Center, although known more simply as “the driving range” to locals (on the northwest corner of Highway 101 and Old Redwood Hwy.), Sonny’s is open every weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature their classic wings for Super Bowl Sunday.

They will also have their regular menu going, which includes burgers that are freshly ground in-house from sirloin, short ribs and brisket and served on a brioche bun that is also baked in-house and comes with a side of house-cut fries. Where the heck did this place come from and how come nobody told me about them earlier? Sonny’s has three TVs and with only about 10 seats inside and five more at the bar sounds like a cozy spot to enjoy some great bar food while watching the game.

Over in the Penngrove, the three main bars are all gearing up to support the red and gold. Twin Oaks Roadhouse will have happy hour all day, with $1.50 tacos, $5 sliders and chips and bottomless mimosa’s. Mack’s Bar & Grill will have breakfast all day, plus their regular pub menu, as well as drink specials. And just up the block, Penngrove Pub will be hosting a pot luck so bring your favorites and hang out with the locals. The popcorn is always free.

Not that we would expect anything less, but yet again our Petaluma drinking holes have turned up the dial when it comes to creating great food and drink for every occasion. Go Niners!

