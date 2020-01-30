Petaluma places hosting Super Bowl LIV parties

For football fans, the first Sunday in February is usually as good as it gets when it comes to pomp and circumstance, as well as what seems to be a free-for-all in regards to pub fare, party snacks and drink specials. And in case you missed it, this year’s game is particularly important to the Bay Area because the San Francisco 49ers have clawed their way back to the Big Game after going without a winning season since 2013.

In fact, the Niners had more wins this season (13) than over the last three seasons combined (12), and more impressive than that, they earned a trip to the Super Bowl the very next year after their worst season in over a decade.

Other than the rare few who will get to travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Petalumans can find an excellent array of choices to watch the game from full-blown sports bars to more out-of-the-way spots that you might not have considered. However, before we call our server over to place an order for deep fried pickles and a cheap beer, let’s delve into a little Super Bowl history.

Starting with the event itself, although titled Super Bowl LIV, or 54 in Roman numerals, this is actually only the 50th Super Bowl in the merged NFL era. Prior to 1966, there was the National Football League and the American Football League. In 1966 they announced their merger and as part of that merger, agreed to continued separate league play until the 1970 season, other than the championship game between the two.

The games between the two leagues that culminated the 1966 and 1967 seasons were actually called the “AFL–NFL World Championship Game.” Although still separate leagues, starting in the 1968 season, the Big Game was retitled “Super Bowl III” and has retained that lineage ever since. The 1970 season’s Super Bowl (V) (played in 1971) was the first true NFL championship game, therefore making this weekend’s contest the 50th anniversary of the NFL’s true “modern era” Super Bowls.

That first game titled as “Super Bowl” (III) back in the 1968 season was actually played at Orange Bowl stadium in Florida, which was the home field of the Miami Dolphins before being replaced by Joe Robbie Stadium, which is where this year’s Super Bowl will be held. Joe Robbie was an attorney, politician and one of the founding members of the Miami Dolphin franchise back in 1965.

Currently named Hard Rock Stadium, for diehard football fans it will always be known as Joe Robbie Stadium, just as 3Com Park and Monster Park never quite stuck like “Candlestick Park.” Interestingly, for one regular season, Joe Robbie Stadium was renamed Landshark Stadium in conjunction with Jimmy Buffett’s Landshark Lager beer, which although credited to Margaritaville Brewing Co., is actually brewed by Anheuser-Busch.

This will be the stadium’s sixth Super Bowl party and is one of the Niners’ favorite big game venues. The first Super Bowl at Joe Robbie Stadium was in 1989 and saw the Niners take down the Cincinnati Bengals for the title for the third time in that decade, at the expert hands of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. With mostly the same roster, the Niners would return to the Super Bowl in 1990 to earn Joe Montana his fourth and final Super Bowl ring against the Denver Broncos at the Louisiana Superdome.