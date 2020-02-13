Nominations open for 2020 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

Everyone has a favorite — whether it’s the hairdresser you trust with your locks and secrets, or the ice cream you dream about.

Nominations opened Feb. 9 for the 16th annual Petaluma People’s Choice Awards. It’s a chance for Argus-Courier readers to highlight their favorite businesses, institutions and professionals, covering everything from best high school and mortgage broker, to best burger and place for live music.

Nominate your choices now at petaluma360.com/peopleschoice. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, March 8.

The top three finalists in each category will be determined, and then readers will vote to choose this year’s winners. Any categories that draw less than three nominees will not be included. All nominees must work or operate in Petaluma.

The winners will be celebrated at a June 23 gala at Flying Cloud Farms and celebrated in the 2020 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards magazine.