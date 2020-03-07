Coronavirus testing finally arrives in Sonoma County as hospitals gear up for more patients

The first coronavirus test kit arrived in Sonoma County Friday afternoon , even as local hospitals were gearing up for the possibility of treating more coronavirus patients.

The kit — which is capable of testing more than 200 samples conducting more than 200 specimen tests — will be used on a trial basis to demonstrate to state and federal health officials that the county is capable of conducting accurate local testing.

“We are absolutely ramping up efforts to ensure that all persons who may potentially be at risk for the coronavirus have the ability to be tested and have a test result,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s interim health officer.

County health officials have requested enough kits to perform 900 tests, and they hope to receive the rest of the kits beginning next week.

Mase, a former official with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, said the test kits will give the county the ability to broaden testing beyond the former passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship.

TNews of the arrival of the test kits arrived on a daycomes at a time when the condition of one of the county’s two coronavirus patients has reportedly worsened, according to sources at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. Sutter Health administration declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy laws.

Hospital officials at the county’s three major hospitals and public healthth officials have declined to comment on where coronavirus patients or suspected cases are being treated, again citing privacy laws under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

In and interview Friday afternoon, Dr. Mase and Barbie Robinson, the county’s health services director, described the coronavirus test kit’s arrival of the coronavirus test kit as a turning point in local public health efforts. Last week, the CDC expanded its guidelines to allow doctors to order coronavirus testing on their patients exhibiting certain symptoms, provided other illnesses have been ruled out.

“We would expect the testing will increase,” said Mase said, because testing will no longer be limited to people who have had direct contact with a patient or have traveled from a place where there are cases.. “Since the criteria has been expanded, it’s not? longer that you have to be exposed to somebody or have traveled from a place where there are cases.”maybe paraphrase this part

Health officials said the local lab currently currently has the capacity to test run tests on 14 patients a day. Results can be turned obtained much sooner than when they werethan they are now by being sent to a state-run lab in RichmondContra Costa County , Calif., or the CDC in Atlanta, officials said.

“If we test, we could have a test result in 24 hours and that’s the beauty of having a local lab,” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, local hospitals are gearing up for the potential of more coronavirus patients, as well as people suffering from influenza and other respiratory diseases.

At Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, a large white tent was erected Thursdaythis week outside the emergency department in preparation for a potential surge in patients. The tent, visible from Highway 101, is the clearest sign of ramped up efforts to address the local health emergency.

Sutter officials referred to temporary structure as a “surge tent” went up Thursday and allows the hospital to prepare for a potential surge in patients.