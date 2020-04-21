Petaluma goes curbside for alcohol sales during Coronavirus

Sheltering in place may make for panicky alcohol purchases. California has seen an uptick in the sale of beer, wine, and booze since the order went into effect. Many restaurants and takeout locations are cheering up the homebound with pre-made cocktails, growler fills, and takeaway wine bottles along with dinner.

Charley’s Wine Country Deli (601 Petaluma Blvd. South) this week features fresh Old Caz 32-ounce crowlers, including Free Craig’s hazy tropical IPA, and Acreage West Coast hazy IPA. Charley’s has a few Crooked Goat crowlers left, too. All crowlers are $13.99 per can.

Sandwich fans can pick up food from the deli and also refill a growler with Charley’s featured taps this week, including Revision Hop Anatomy pale ale and Disco Ninja hazy IPA, Belching Beaver and Revision collaboration Melty Hops DIPA, Russian River STS pils, and Cooperage’s Bumpin’ Bobby Womack hazy IPA. Charley’s also offers a broad selection of 16-ounce cans like New Glory Sour Gummy Worms kettle sour pale ale, and Ubahdank West Coast IPA.

HenHouse (1333 North McDowell Blvd.) now has 24-packs of beer cans available to order online for shipment four days per week and curbside pickup at the Petaluma and Santa Rosa taprooms. This week’s releases include East Coast Bias DIPA and Super Duper Stoked DIPA in 16-ounce cans, as well as Ominous Runes barrel-aged saison in 500 ml bottles (3- or 6-packs). Order by noon Tuesday through Thursday to receive beer the following day. HenHouse cans are also available at Wilibees Wine & Spirits (309 Lakeville St.) and Petaluma Market (210 Western Ave).

Lagunitas’ Petaluma taproom and schwag shop (1280 North McDowell Blvd.) is filling crowlers and growlers with their current beers, as well as bottles and cans to-go. Look for the springtime release of the Waldos’ Special Ale (super dank and hoppy ale) starting April 20. See Lagunitas Petaluma Facebook page for updated info.

McNear’s Saloon (23 Petaluma Blvd. North) has 24-ounce and 64-ounce growler fills available for these draughts: Russian River’s Pliny the Elder DIPA, Bear Republic’s Racer5 IPA, North Coast Scrimshaw pilsner, and Boochcraft kombucha. McNear’s also has wine and cocktail kits to-go, as well as bottled beer kits including Lagunitas, 2 Towns Cider, and Scrimshaw pilsner.

A well-crafted American amber ale is more difficult to find locally than you might think. We were pleased to navigate to Pub Republic (3120 Lakeville Hwy.) for 16-ounce takeout pours of Drake’s world-class amber ESB.

Pub Republic also has these beers on tap for takeout: Barrels & Sons pilsner, Sudwerk hefeweizen, Oskar Blues Dale’s pale ale, Cigar City Jai Alai IPA, HenHouse IPA, Revision IPA, and North Coast Brewing Old 38 Irish Dry Stout. Cocktails, wine, and beer bottles also available for takeout.

Ray’s Deli & Tavern (900 Western Ave.) is serving a steady selection of 16-ounce draughts for $6 and quarts for $12 for takeout, including Russian River’s Pliny the Elder DIPA, Fogbelt Del Norte IPA, Big Sky Brewing Trout Slayer wheat pale ale, Oskar Blues Dale’s pale ale, Highwater Sugaree Maple Pecan Pie strong ale, and Iron Springs New Wheel India pale lager. Wine bottles also available for curbside pickup, along with an amazing sandwich and deli selection to-go. Ray’s also posts its tap list on Facebook.

Russian River Brewing is now offering beer shipments in California. Fans can pre-order Row 2/Hill 56, a single-hop variety pale ale featuring Simcoe hops, and Tempo Change hazy IPA 16-ounce cans. Both are available at the Santa Rosa and Windsor taproom gift shops for takeaway as well.