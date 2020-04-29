Subscribe

Prizes offered in Cutest Little Chick Cooped Up contest

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 29, 2020, 9:41AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Were this a normal year, Petaluma would have celebrated Butter & Egg Days last weekend, with its festive salute to the agricultural community. To keep that spirit alive, Petaluma Egg Farm and the Mahrt family are partnering with the Argus-Courier to present the Cutest Little Chick – Cooped Up contest.

Traditionally, the contest takes place on Kentucky Street, where parents dress up their babies and toddlers as fluffy little chicks. Since Petaluma is cooped up this year, the contest is going digital. Just snap a picture of your Cutest Chick and submit it at petaluma360.com/cutestchicks. Whether you have a costume from a prior year or something thrown together for the occasion, the goal is to have some family fun.

The winning chick will earn a $100 gift card to Toy B Ville, plus a $100 at Skippy’s Egg Store. The Mahrt family, who created the Cutest Little Chick contest, will select the panel of judges. Photos must be submitted by May 10, with a winner to be announced on May 14.

All photos will be featured on petaluma360.com.

For questions, email publisher@arguscourier.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine