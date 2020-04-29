Prizes offered in Cutest Little Chick Cooped Up contest

Were this a normal year, Petaluma would have celebrated Butter & Egg Days last weekend, with its festive salute to the agricultural community. To keep that spirit alive, Petaluma Egg Farm and the Mahrt family are partnering with the Argus-Courier to present the Cutest Little Chick – Cooped Up contest.

Traditionally, the contest takes place on Kentucky Street, where parents dress up their babies and toddlers as fluffy little chicks. Since Petaluma is cooped up this year, the contest is going digital. Just snap a picture of your Cutest Chick and submit it at petaluma360.com/cutestchicks. Whether you have a costume from a prior year or something thrown together for the occasion, the goal is to have some family fun.

The winning chick will earn a $100 gift card to Toy B Ville, plus a $100 at Skippy’s Egg Store. The Mahrt family, who created the Cutest Little Chick contest, will select the panel of judges. Photos must be submitted by May 10, with a winner to be announced on May 14.

All photos will be featured on petaluma360.com.

For questions, email publisher@arguscourier.com.